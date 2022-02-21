2 firefighters injured after flames tear through building in the Bronx



JEROME PARK, The Bronx (WABC) — More than one hundred firefighters responded to the scene of a raging fire at a building in the Bronx on Sunday night.

Flames broke out on the top floor of a three-story commercial and residential building on Webster Avenue in Jerome Park.

Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

