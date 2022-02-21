2 firefighters injured after flames tear through building in the Bronx
JEROME PARK, The Bronx (WABC) — More than one hundred firefighters responded to the scene of a raging fire at a building in the Bronx on Sunday night.
———-
Flames broke out on the top floor of a three-story commercial and residential building on Webster Avenue in Jerome Park.
Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
———-
