2 Hit by Train at West 145th Street, Broadway – Gadget Clock

A man and a woman who were apparently walking on subway tracks in Manhattan were hit by a train and killed Friday, prompting an hours-long shutdown of the station and an intense police investigation, authorities said.

The initial call about the people hit by the train by the Broadway and West 145th Street station, which serves the 1 line, came in around 11:15 a.m.

Little about the two victims was immediately known, though authorities said they may have been homeless. The two have yet to be identified.

Officers say the deaths were an apparent accident.

The Broadway station reopened around 1:20 p.m., about three hours after the call. Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Friday’s accident happened just more than a week after two other possibly homeless people were found dead on tracks in Brooklyn after being hit by a train.