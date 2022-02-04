2 Homes Catch Fire After Explosion In Brooklyn – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An explosion caused two homes to catch fire Friday morning in Brooklyn, the FDNY said.

The two-alarm fire is on Bay 35th Street near Benson Avenue in the Bath Beach neighborhood.

There was no immediate word from officials on injuries or what caused the explosion.

A neighbor told CBS2 he had recently smelled gas in the area.

This is breaking news. Stay with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for updates.