2 Houston 9-year-old girls shot by stray bullets in 1 week: ‘There is something happening in Houston’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Within a week in Houston, two 9-year-old girls were shot and wounded by stray bullets, according to city officials.

The first, the Ashanti grant, was Shot in the head last week An apparent road rage incident took place around 9pm on February 8 when he was walking to the grocery store with his family. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has announced a 30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the shooting of a girl.

Ashantir’s aunt, Natasha Grant, shared a message for her niece’s suspected shooter in an interview with Gadget Clock Digital: “You know what you’re doing that day, and if you can please bring yourself back, we just want justice for her. You do not want to be frustrated if you cannot get the right pitch so invest in a good capo.

Grant, who lost his father in COVID-19 last month, added that his niece “likes cartoons,” “still believes in fairy tales” and “loves animals.”

“He actually wanted to be a doctor,” Grant said before asking the suspect or suspects to “turn themselves in” again.

Houston officials have requested information on a road rage suspect who shot a 9-year-old girl in the head.

Less than a week after the Ashanti shooting, another 9-year-old girl, who has not been publicly identified by authorities, was hit by a stray bullet while she and four members of her family were driving in an apparent robbery scene at an ATM. Drive-through Houston Police Department Executive Chief Matt Slinkard told a news conference Monday evening that the robbery was allegedly caused by gunfire.

Sadly, a bullet from the bullet hit the victim while he was in his family car.

The condition of the girl and Ashanti, who did not reveal their names till Tuesday afternoon, is critical.

Houston police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a 41-year-old suspect in Monday’s shooting of an unidentified 9-year-old girl. The shooting suspect was in a bank ATM drive-through with his wife when a male suspect snatched them. The suspected robber first fired at the suspect, who fled the scene on foot. The shooting suspect then shot at a pickup truck that he thought the robbery suspect had entered but hit the 9-year-old girl inside the car, the Houston PD reported.

Houston-area officials call for judges to be held accountable for dismissal of many criminal cases

There are fugitives suspected of robbery.

“It’s very stressful to see this happen again,” Grant said when asked about his reaction to the second 9-year-old girl injured by a stray bullet after his niece. “[I]t seems like almost every day or every other day. Something is happening in Houston, and I know it’s not just here, it’s everywhere. Right? More people are picking up guns because now they feel they can. They have the opportunity. “

He added that “crime is on the rise,” and that families felt they could not take their children out after dark.

Grant created a GoFundMe titled “Turbulent Grant Roadrush Shooting” in an attempt to raise money for his niece’s treatment and any therapy she would need for her recovery. The fundraiser has raised 24,000 so far.

“It will be a long way for him to recover,” GoFundMe says. “Funds will be sent directly to his family to cover any medical / recovery costs to return to his life.”

Houston police said they would release the name of the suspect in Monday’s shooting after Tuesday’s formal filing.

Sylvester announced a new initiative to fight violent crime in Houston on February 2, including a $ 1 million gun backup program, $ 1.5 million in additional funding to address the court backlog for the Houston Forensic Science Center, and additional domestic violence programs. Other offers.

The city of East Texas ranks 2nd for the highest number of homicides ever by 2022, just behind Chicago. According to Click2Houston, both Chicago and Houston have recorded more homicides so far than New York City and Los Angeles.