2 hurt, 1 seriously, in overnight apartment fire in Chinatown



NEW YORK — Firefighters battled a blaze at an apartment building in Chinatown overnight.

Crews were called just before 4 a.m. to a six-story building on Mulberry Street.

The FDNY said the fire started on the fifth floor.

Manhattan 2-Alarm Box 0162, 78 MULBERRY ST, MULTIPLE DWELLING A, , Under Control — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) April 15, 2022

More than 100 firefighters responded, and the flames were brought under around 6 a.m.

Officials said two civilians were injured, one seriously. They were both taken to the hospital.