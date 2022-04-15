World

2 hurt, 1 seriously, in overnight apartment fire in Chinatown

14 hours ago
NEW YORK — Firefighters battled a blaze at an apartment building in Chinatown overnight.

Crews were called just before 4 a.m. to a six-story building on Mulberry Street. 

The FDNY said the fire started on the fifth floor. 

More than 100 firefighters responded, and the flames were brought under around 6 a.m.

Officials said two civilians were injured, one seriously. They were both taken to the hospital.

