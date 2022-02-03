2 Indiana men arrested for 2018 shootings of 3 people after they left birthday celebrations



CROWN POINT, Ind. – Two Gary men have been arrested in the 2018 shooting deaths of three people whose bodies were found along a roadside and in a car’s trunk after they had attended a birthday celebration.

Erik P. Long, 43, and Huston J. Bond, 32, were both being held without bond at the Lake County Jail on three counts of murder, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

They’re accused in the slayings of Darius Ross, 28, of Gary; his fiancée, Heather Talley, 27, of Hammond; and the couple’s friend Nicholas Edwards, 28, of Gary. The trio was slain in Gary on July 15, 2018, after spending a night out with friends and family celebrating Ross’ birthday.

Talley’s body was found the next day along a roadside, and later that day Ross and Edwards ‘bodies were discovered in the trunk of Ross’ abandoned car.

Bond’s attorney said Thursday he does not comment on pending cases. Online court records do not list an attorney for Long.

According to court records, a man facing federal firearms charges told authorities in May 2021 that Bond had confessed to a role in the triple homicide.

The man said Bond told him he and Long opened fired when Edwards, Ross, Talley and a fourth person entered a Gary home. Ross and Edwards were killed inside, while Talley was shot when she fled the home with the fourth person.

The man told police the was not sure what happened to the fourth person.