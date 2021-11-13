2 Ivory Smugglers Captured in International Operation, U.S. Says
Two years of international covert operations resulted in the arrest last week of two Congolese men accused of smuggling illegal wildlife into the United States, as well as the seizure of $ 3.5 million ivory, rhino horn and pangolin scale in a democratic republic. Congo, according to the Department of Justice and court documents.
Since the summer of 2020, Herdade Locua, 23, and Jospin Mujangi, 31, have sent several packages of 54 pounds of ivory and rhino horn to Seattle via commercial airmail, valued at more than 30,000, prosecutors said in a statement. Monday.
Mr. of Kinshasa. Lokua and Shri. Mujangi later proposed an ambitious deal to smuggle three tonnes of prohibited wildlife goods from Africa into a shipping container in Seattle, the statement said. After flying to Washington state to negotiate a potential sale, he was apprehended by law enforcement and arrested Nov. 3 in Edmunds, Wash.
The joint operation was carried out by the Office of Homeland Security Investigations in Seattle, the US Embassy in Kinshasa and the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Robert Hammer, a special agent in charge of the Homeland Security investigation in the Pacific Northwest, said: “Unfortunately when you are dealing with a limited number of species, you can make them so ‘rare’ before they become extinct.”
African elephants, pangolins and white rhinos are internationally protected species that are endangered by poaching and habitat destruction. Elephants, in particular, are one of the most endangered species in the world. Although there are only 400,000 elephants in Africa today, experts estimate that millions of elephants roamed the continent a century ago.
To sell their illicit goods, Mr. Lokua and Mr. Mujangi used encrypted messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram to communicate with an anonymous intermediary that helped coordinate shipments and payments between the defendant and the secret U.S. law enforcement officer, according to court documents.
They chatted about creative ways to ensure a safe passage of preventive items, such as spray-painting ivory like rare ebony wood, hiding tusks in carved wooden masks, and bribing local Congolese officials, the indictment said. To avoid the search, the men requested payment in installments in different accounts, including one in a Chinese bank account.
Following his arrest, he was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of money laundering, conspiracy, smuggling and violating national wildlife smuggling regulations. The federal trial is set to begin in January. He faces up to 25 years in prison.
The two were captured with the help of previously seized ivory DNA samples, which experts at the University of Washington use to identify where the hunted elephants came from and then link the seizures to specific criminal organizations. According to Sam Wasser, co-executive director of the university’s Center for Environmental Forensic Sciences, teeth seized from an elephant, but independently smuggled, could be added and then linked to a criminal syndicate that exports them.
“Personal seizure is a kind of drop in the bucket, but it’s a gold mine of information that can help us get to the big problem,” he said. Said the calf. The ultimate goal is to prevent ivory infections.
The ability to move ivory and other prohibited items into tons is a hallmark of the International Criminal Court, he said, adding that one ton of ivory is equivalent to about 90 dead elephants.
Maritime shipping complicates the detection and seizure of illegal goods. Authorities manage to track down only a fraction of the goods successfully smuggled into shipping containers outside Africa, Drs. Said the calf.
In the 2020 World Wildlife Crime Report, the United Nations estimates that annual revenue from ivory smuggling from 2016 to 2018 was about $ 400 million and $ 230 million for rhino horn.
According to an investigation by the Wildlife Justice Commission last year, raw ivory in Asia earns about $ 300 per pound.
The international ivory trade has been banned for three decades and individual countries have taken additional measures to restrict its sale. A 2016 study using carbon dating with more than 200 seizure teeth spread across nine countries suggests that illegal ivory is extracted from recently hunted elephants, rather than from aged stocks kept by various nations.
“We found that most of the ivory is less than three years old,” Kevin Uno, a paleologist at Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, said Friday. “This is bad news for elephants and good for governments because they are protecting their stocks.”
In 2016, the United States imposed total restrictions on the commercial sale of ivory products in and out of the state, with a few exceptions, for items such as centuries-old antiques. A handful of states, including New York, California, and Washington, also ban the sale of ivory within the state.
In 2017, China banned the ivory trade, but according to the United Nations, the country is one of the largest markets for wildlife control, including ivory and pangolin scales.
Recent seizures show that smugglers are transporting the two products together, Drs. The huge increase in pangolin hunters is a “ticking time bomb,” Vaser said.
International pangolin trade closed in 2017. Pangolins are considered to be the most trafficked mammals in the world. From 2014 to 2018, Pangolin scale seizures increased tenfold, according to the 2020 UN report.
The declining number of endangered wildlife only increases prices and increases profits for illegal crime, Mr Hammer said, adding that the destruction of endangered species could make trade legal.
“Money is the root cause, unfortunately, and animals are victims of greed,” he said.
#Ivory #Smugglers #Captured #International #Operation
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.