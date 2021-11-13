2 Ivory Smugglers Captured in International Operation, U.S. Says

Two years of international covert operations resulted in the arrest last week of two Congolese men accused of smuggling illegal wildlife into the United States, as well as the seizure of $ 3.5 million ivory, rhino horn and pangolin scale in a democratic republic. Congo, according to the Department of Justice and court documents.

Since the summer of 2020, Herdade Locua, 23, and Jospin Mujangi, 31, have sent several packages of 54 pounds of ivory and rhino horn to Seattle via commercial airmail, valued at more than 30,000, prosecutors said in a statement. Monday.

Mr. of Kinshasa. Lokua and Shri. Mujangi later proposed an ambitious deal to smuggle three tonnes of prohibited wildlife goods from Africa into a shipping container in Seattle, the statement said. After flying to Washington state to negotiate a potential sale, he was apprehended by law enforcement and arrested Nov. 3 in Edmunds, Wash.

The joint operation was carried out by the Office of Homeland Security Investigations in Seattle, the US Embassy in Kinshasa and the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.