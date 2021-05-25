2 Maine Students Win National Awards for Cursive Writing



Much like the top of a lowercase cursive Z, Ms. Trubek mentioned, cursive’s fade might be gradual.

Cursive would linger like “the way in which there are nonetheless typewriters,” she mentioned. “I believe I’m similar to most Individuals the place cursive is a a lot, a lot smaller a part of their lives than it was 20 years in the past — for those that are sufficiently old to keep in mind that — and it’s persevering with, with every passing day, to grow to be a smaller a part of their every day lives.”

At Woodland Consolidated Faculty, there was a longstanding effort to take care of the craft.

“I really feel that our college students throughout our nation are shedding the power to signal their title,” Ms. Lord mentioned. “I all the time inform my college students: ‘You need to be happy with your title. You need to have the ability to write it as superbly as you’ll be able to as a result of it represents your spirit, and also you, and what you’ll be able to accomplish.’”

To enter the Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest, whose organizers say attracts about 80,000 contributors yearly, all college students should write two sentences. One that claims what they like about handwriting, and one that features each letter of the alphabet: “The short brown fox jumps over the lazy canine.”

The competition, which has run for 30 years, is organized by Zaner-Bloser, an organization that produces academic supplies and traces its roots to an Ohio faculty of penmanship based in 1888. A panel of out of doors judges, together with present and former educators, evaluates the submissions, and two occupational therapists choose the Nicholas Maxim winners.

The profitable college students take house an engraved trophy, a $500 test and a $1,000 voucher for their faculties. (Academics get a certificates.)

Allison and Christian weren’t the primary college students from Woodland Consolidated Faculty to be acknowledged for their cursive abilities. In 2011, a seventh grader on the faculty received the nationwide prize for his grade, in keeping with The Bangor Day by day Information. And in 2017, one other seventh grader was a semifinalist within the handwriting contest, in keeping with The County, a hub for Maine information shops.

“Everyone loves to show the handwriting course,” Ms. St. Peter mentioned. “It’s vital that they’ll learn historic paperwork which are in cursive, and so they can signal their signature after they’re requested to signal kinds.”

(*2*)

