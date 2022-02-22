World

2 Maryland children shot, wounded in Annapolis, police say

11 seconds ago
The town’s police chief told local media that two Maryland children were shot and wounded in Annapolis on Monday night after a suspect was shot “out of the woods” and “indiscriminately.”

The shooting took place around 7:11 p.m. in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue, police confirmed. Police arrived at the scene and found the two teenagers in response to reports of gunfire.

One child is a girl and the other is a boy, age unknown, a spokesman for the department told Gadget Clock Digital. Both were rushed to a local hospital. Additional details, including the extent of their injuries, were not immediately available.

Annapolis, Maryland, USA Skyline and State House.

North Carolina deputies find skeletal remains, personal effects and camera for anonymous person

Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson told local media at a news briefing that according to the Baltimore-based WZZ, “very young” victims were playing outside when the suspect fired.

According to WBAL-TV reporter Amy Lure, the gunmen then walked away “the way they came,” the chief said.

Police said they could not immediately share details about the suspect or his details. Anyone with information has been asked to call 410-260-3439.

Elkton, MD, USA - May 27, 2014: State trooper police car from the Maryland State Police in the parking lot.

Police are expected to release additional details on Tuesday morning.

One week ago, FOX 5 DC reported that an Annapolis man had been arrested for shooting two other children about 2.5 miles away over the weekend. He was released on personal confession or without bail.

The victim was a 10-year-old girl who was shot in the back and a 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg or leg.

police stop

They were part of a group of teenagers who allegedly knocked on the shooter’s door and window and the teenager allegedly knocked on the front door.

