2 men, 1 woman wanted in violent store robbery where clerk was attacked in Lower Manhattan



LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) — Police are searching for the suspects behind a violent robbery at a Lower Manhattan store.

It happened last Wednesday on John Street at 11:25 p.m.

Police say the suspects were demanding merchandise and refusing to pay the 28-year-old clerk when things turned violent.

Video shows them ransacking the store and throwing a computer monitor at the clerk’s head.

The suspects took off with eight packs of cigarettes.

The victim was taken to New York Downtown Hospital in stable condition.

The first attacker is described as a man with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black jacket, black pants, and a red hooded sweatshirt.

The second attacker is described as a man with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black Adidas pants, a black backpack, and a red hat.

The third attacker is described as a woman who was last seen wearing glasses, a red jacket, dark colored patterned pants, and dark colored boots.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

