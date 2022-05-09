World

2 men fall onto tracks while fighting in NYC subway

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
2 men fall onto tracks while fighting in NYC subway
Written by admin
2 men fall onto tracks while fighting in NYC subway

2 men fall onto tracks while fighting in NYC subway

subway fight still

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 52-year-old man was slashed in his head and chest during a fight with another man where they both fell onto subway tracks in Brooklyn, police said. The incident – shown in the video above – happened at the Broadway Junction subway station on May 4, according to the NYPD.

The 52-year-old man was walking on the southbound platform when an unknown man approached him and started a verbal dispute, police said. The two men confronted each other and began fighting on the platform. At one point, the unknown man displayed a knife and began chasing the 52-year-old, tackling him as both tumbled off the platform onto the tracks.

Both men were able to get back onto the platform before any trains came, police said. The 52-year-old was slashed in the chest, ear, finger, and head and received treatment for his injuries.

Police are trying to identify the man with the knife in the video.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

#men #fall #tracks #fighting #NYC #subway

READ Also  Los Angeles police respond to armed robbery near high-end Beverly Center mall

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment