2 men fall onto tracks while fighting in NYC subway





BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 52-year-old man was slashed in his head and chest during a fight with another man where they both fell onto subway tracks in Brooklyn, police said. The incident – shown in the video above – happened at the Broadway Junction subway station on May 4, according to the NYPD.

The 52-year-old man was walking on the southbound platform when an unknown man approached him and started a verbal dispute, police said. The two men confronted each other and began fighting on the platform. At one point, the unknown man displayed a knife and began chasing the 52-year-old, tackling him as both tumbled off the platform onto the tracks.

Both men were able to get back onto the platform before any trains came, police said. The 52-year-old was slashed in the chest, ear, finger, and head and received treatment for his injuries.

Police are trying to identify the man with the knife in the video.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).