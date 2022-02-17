2 men free on bond from Texas jails shot dead hours apart in separate police-involved shootings



The two men killed in separate police shootings in Texas have been released on bond from jail within 12 hours of each other.

Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruger told Fox 26 Houston, “This is a tragic incident that is a big deal for the officers involved in the situation to take a human life.”

Bruger officers and U.S. marshals boarded the Express Inn at 6620 North Freeway on Wednesday to arrest 18-year-old Luis Alberto Rodriguez.

“He started to pick up his shirt, he had two handguns around his waist, started to reach for the handgun. At that point, two law enforcement officers fired their weapons more than once to make sure the suspect died here at the scene,” Bruger said.

Rodriguez was released from prison on August 28, 2021, on two counts of possession of a weapon and possession of drugs.

One week later, police say Rodriguez shot and killed 42-year-old Nalberto Lopez.

A day after he was arrested on murder charges, 262nd Criminal District Court Judge Laurie Chambers Gray set a bond of $ 100,000, but that bond was recently withdrawn.

“His father was a signatory to the bond. Apparently he is no longer living with his father,” Bruger said. Papers obtained by FOX 26 state that his father felt he could not do enough supervision, so he asked to be removed from the bond.

Just 12 hours before police opened fire on Rodriguez, two Harris County Sheriff’s deputies were wounded in a gunfight with 42-year-old Alan Huaracha.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies arrived at Katie’s home after a family member reported that one of their relatives was throwing a weapon.

Gonzalez said he was shot as he exited the Huaracha headquarters.

“Making a weapon, firing on our deputies, hitting our deputies,” Gonzalez said. “Our deputies were able to quickly engage the suspect and return the shot.”

Huaracha was reportedly released on a personal recognition bond in 2020 for a serious assault on a family member.

“Getting a PR bond in a criminal case for violent acts against a family member is very disturbing and annoying,” Gonzalez said.