World

2 men free on bond from Texas jails shot dead hours apart in separate police-involved shootings

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
2 men free on bond from Texas jails shot dead hours apart in separate police-involved shootings
Written by admin
2 men free on bond from Texas jails shot dead hours apart in separate police-involved shootings

2 men free on bond from Texas jails shot dead hours apart in separate police-involved shootings

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The two men killed in separate police shootings in Texas have been released on bond from jail within 12 hours of each other.

Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruger told Fox 26 Houston, “This is a tragic incident that is a big deal for the officers involved in the situation to take a human life.”

Bruger officers and U.S. marshals boarded the Express Inn at 6620 North Freeway on Wednesday to arrest 18-year-old Luis Alberto Rodriguez.

“He started to pick up his shirt, he had two handguns around his waist, started to reach for the handgun. At that point, two law enforcement officers fired their weapons more than once to make sure the suspect died here at the scene,” Bruger said.

Vandal’s ‘targeted’ memorial for killing NYC woman inside apartment a few days ago

Rodriguez was released from prison on August 28, 2021, on two counts of possession of a weapon and possession of drugs.

One week later, police say Rodriguez shot and killed 42-year-old Nalberto Lopez.

A day after he was arrested on murder charges, 262nd Criminal District Court Judge Laurie Chambers Gray set a bond of $ 100,000, but that bond was recently withdrawn.

“His father was a signatory to the bond. Apparently he is no longer living with his father,” Bruger said. Papers obtained by FOX 26 state that his father felt he could not do enough supervision, so he asked to be removed from the bond.

18-year-old Luis Alberto Rodriguez is shot dead by police in Pasadena, Texas. He was released on bail on two counts of possession of firearms and drugs.

18-year-old Luis Alberto Rodriguez is shot dead by police in Pasadena, Texas. He was released on bail on two counts of possession of firearms and drugs.
(Guilty)

READ Also  Reimagining the Central Warehouse: from eyesore to endless opportunities

Suspect dead, 2 deputies shot in Texas home

Just 12 hours before police opened fire on Rodriguez, two Harris County Sheriff’s deputies were wounded in a gunfight with 42-year-old Alan Huaracha.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies arrived at Katie’s home after a family member reported that one of their relatives was throwing a weapon.

Gonzalez said he was shot as he exited the Huaracha headquarters.

“Making a weapon, firing on our deputies, hitting our deputies,” Gonzalez said. “Our deputies were able to quickly engage the suspect and return the shot.”

The scene where two sheriff's deputies were injured in a gunfight with 42-year-old Alan Huaracha in Katy, Texas.

The scene where two sheriff’s deputies were injured in a gunfight with 42-year-old Alan Huaracha in Katy, Texas.
(Guilty)

Huaracha was reportedly released on a personal recognition bond in 2020 for a serious assault on a family member.

“Getting a PR bond in a criminal case for violent acts against a family member is very disturbing and annoying,” Gonzalez said.

#men #free #bond #Texas #jails #shot #dead #hours #separate #policeinvolved #shootings

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  NJ traffic: Route 3 bridge over Hackensack River getting long-awaited upgrades

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment