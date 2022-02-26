2 men killed after car veered into oncoming traffic, struck oil tanker truck in Islip



ISLIP, N.Y. — Two men were killed in a crash early Saturday morning on Long Island.

Erick Olivares, 27, and Kevin Santamaria, 27, were pronounced dead after their 2020 Honda Accord veered onto the wrong side of Route 111 in Islip and struck an oil tanker truck, Suffolk County police said.

It happened at the intersection with Ironwood Street at around 3:35 a.m. Olivares was behind the wheel, police said.

The driver of the oil tanker truck, Turk Laurinavicius, 43, was not hurt in the crash, according to police.

Police impounded both vehicles for safety checks. Detectives ask anyone with information about the crash to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.