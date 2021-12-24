2 More Broadway Shows Go Dark Because Of COVID Surge – Gadget Clock

World

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two more Broadway shows are going dark because of the recent COVID surge.

Thursday night, “Waitress” announced it’s closing for good, effective immediately. It was supposed to run through Jan. 9.

“Thoughts Of A Colored Man” has officially ended its run, too. The show put its own playwright on stage Tuesday to save a performance.

But the company says Wednesday was its final show.

