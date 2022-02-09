World

2 MTA Heroes credited with saving man who fell on subway tracks in Brooklyn

10 seconds ago
2 MTA Heroes credited with saving man who fell on subway tracks in Brooklyn
2 MTA Heroes credited with saving man who fell on subway tracks in Brooklyn

2 MTA Heroes credited with saving man who fell on subway tracks in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WABC) — Two MTA Heroes helped save a person who fell on the subway tracks in Brooklyn.

Electronic maintenance division maintainers Scott Blundo and Brian Walter are being credited for their quick thinking.

On January 30, they were performing routine inspections in Brooklyn when they were alerted that someone had fallen on the tracks at the Avenue M station, on the Q line.

They flagged down an approaching train and turned off power to the third rail until the person was rescued.

The third rail power was stopped and the person was safely removed from the tracks.

The MTA says the rescue went smoothly thanks to Blundo and Walter facilitating stopping the train and cutting power to the third rail.

