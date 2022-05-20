2 NYPD officers hurt when suspects’ car crashes into cruiser in Inwood, Manhattan



INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) — Two police officers had been injured when their cruiser was struck by suspects fleeing an alleged theft in Higher Manhattan.

The officers’ automobile was struck by a black Mercedes on the intersection of Dyckman Road and Nagle Avenue in Inwood simply after 5:30 a.m. Friday.

The officers had been being handled for leg and hand accidents on the hospital.

Police overpassed the automobile crossing the 207th Road Bridge into the Bronx.

The automobile was occupied by two males, who’re suspected of being concerned in a theft.

The search continues for the 2 males contained in the automobile.

