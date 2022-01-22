2 NYPD officers, suspect shot in Harlem; police confirm 22-year-old officer dead



HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two NYPD officers had been shot, one fatally, in an ambush in Harlem Friday night, police stated.

“Tonight, a 22-year-old son, husband, officer and good friend was killed as a result of he did what he requested him to do,” Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell stated Friday evening from Harlem Hospital. “I’m not positive what phrases, if any, will carry the load of this second and what we’re feeling.”

The second officer was taken to the hospital in extraordinarily essential situation.

Sources instructed PIX11 Information that the officers had been responding to a home incident between a mom and son. Two legislation enforcement sources instructed PIX11 Information the suspect’s mom is a retired NYC Correction Division Captain.

Sewell stated the suspect “unexpectedly” opened hearth after officers “compassionately tried to assist him” through the incident.

Lawshawn McNeil

Police stated officers initially arrived on scene at about 6:15 p.m., responding to a 911 name that was positioned by a lady who stated she was preventing along with her son. She talked about no weapons to police.

When officers arrived on the one hundred and thirty fifth Avenue residence, they had been met by the lady and one other considered one of her sons; they stated the suspect was in the residence’s again bed room, which was on the finish of a slender hallway.

Two of the responding officers made their method down the hallway whereas one other officer stayed behind with the household. As the 2 officers walked down the slender hallway, the suspect swung open the door and began firing wildly police stated.

When the suspect, 47-year-old Lawshawn McNeil, tried to flee, he was shot in the pinnacle and arm by the third responding officer.

Police stated McNeil had earlier arrests each in and out of doors of New York Metropolis. The weapon he used was a handgun that he stole from Baltimore in 2017; the weapon was outfitted with a high-capacity journal.

“This was simply not an assault on three courageous officers,” Mayor Eric Adams stated, “this was an assault on town of New York.”

(*2*) The handgun used in a deadly taking pictures Friday evening, displayed by the NYPD throughout a information convention. (PIX11)

Gov. Kathy Hochul expressed her sympathy on Twitter, saying her coronary heart was “with Harlem.”

“My workforce is able to assist [Eric Adams] in any method essential,” Hochul stated.

“All of New York state is in mourning tonight,” New York Lawyer Basic Letitia James stated in a press release. “As we await the info, my workplace could assert jurisdiction in this matter. We pray for the security of our police and our communities.”

Since Jan. 1, a complete of 5 police officers have been shot. The primary was sleeping in a automotive on New Yr’s Day. The following 4 had been all shot this week.

“Our hearts are damaged,” Police Benevolent Affiliation President Patrick Lynch stated. “We’re in shock. And we’re offended, as a result of we’ve been right here earlier than. We’re offended as a result of we noticed it coming.”

PIX11 Information reporters Mary Murphy and Nicole Johnson additionally contributed to this report.