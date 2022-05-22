2 people pulled from Hudson River in Lower Manhattan after jet ski collision



BATTERY PARK CITY, Manhattan (WABC) — FDNY divers pulled two people from the Hudson River on Saturday evening.

Authorities say it began as some form of collision involving a jet ski.

One individual was discovered in the water close to Battery Place and the West Facet Freeway and one other was discovered close to the Monetary Ferry Terminal.

Each had been taken to the hospital.

There isn’t a phrase on their situations.

