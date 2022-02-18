2 Philadelphia teens, 12-year-old boy charged in beating death of elderly man during carjacking



Two teenagers and a 12-year-old boy have been charged in connection with the December 2, 2021 beating to death of an elderly man in the Mayfair area of ​​Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police responded to the 3000 block of Tisdale Street at 10:30 that night and found the victim, identified as Chung Yan Chin, 70, “bleeding from the mouth and head,” according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Police say the suspects allegedly beat Chin while trying to jack the car.

Authorities rushed the injured to a nearby hospital where he was kept in critical condition in the ICU. Less than 20 days later, on December 21, Chin died of his injuries and was pronounced dead.

After further investigation, murder detectives issued an arrest warrant for John Nusslin, 18; Qiyam Muhammad, 16; And a 12-year-old boy. Police arrested Nuslin on January 14 and the 12-year-old on February 3.

Nuslin and the 12-year-old boy have been charged with murder, robbery, car jacking and other related offenses, police said. According to the first report of The Philadelphia Inquiry, they face allegations of tampering with the evidence after the license plates were removed from Chinese vehicles.

Police were searching for Muhammad until Friday afternoon.

Philadelphia saw a record number of homicides (562) in 2021 and nearly twice as many car jacks last year as in 2020. Violent crime trend continues till 2022.

Philadelphia recorded 61 homicides as of Thursday, up from the same number last year. Fifty homicides were reported during this time in 2020, according to citywide crime statistics.

As of January 13, robberies with guns have increased by more than 50% year-on-year, but other types of assault have declined somewhat. Auto theft decreased by more than 21% year on year, but auto theft increased by about 29% and commercial theft increased by 43%.