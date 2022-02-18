World

2 Philadelphia teens, 12-year-old boy charged in beating death of elderly man during carjacking

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
2 Philadelphia teens, 12-year-old boy charged in beating death of elderly man during carjacking
Written by admin
2 Philadelphia teens, 12-year-old boy charged in beating death of elderly man during carjacking

2 Philadelphia teens, 12-year-old boy charged in beating death of elderly man during carjacking

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Two teenagers and a 12-year-old boy have been charged in connection with the December 2, 2021 beating to death of an elderly man in the Mayfair area of ​​Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police responded to the 3000 block of Tisdale Street at 10:30 that night and found the victim, identified as Chung Yan Chin, 70, “bleeding from the mouth and head,” according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

3000 blocks of Tesdale Street in Philadelphia.

3000 blocks of Tesdale Street in Philadelphia.
(Google Maps)

Police say the suspects allegedly beat Chin while trying to jack the car.

Philadelphia FedEx employee tied up, suspected gunman arrested: video

Authorities rushed the injured to a nearby hospital where he was kept in critical condition in the ICU. Less than 20 days later, on December 21, Chin died of his injuries and was pronounced dead.

After further investigation, murder detectives issued an arrest warrant for John Nusslin, 18; Qiyam Muhammad, 16; And a 12-year-old boy. Police arrested Nuslin on January 14 and the 12-year-old on February 3.

Philadelphia SWAT officer shot in bulletproof vest, suspect in custody, police say

Nuslin and the 12-year-old boy have been charged with murder, robbery, car jacking and other related offenses, police said. According to the first report of The Philadelphia Inquiry, they face allegations of tampering with the evidence after the license plates were removed from Chinese vehicles.

Suspect John Nuslin, 16

Suspect John Nuslin, 16
(Philadelphia Police Department)

READ Also  Federal Judge Blocks Vaccine Mandate for Health Workers

Police were searching for Muhammad until Friday afternoon.

Philadelphia saw a record number of homicides (562) in 2021 and nearly twice as many car jacks last year as in 2020. Violent crime trend continues till 2022.

Philadelphia recorded 61 homicides as of Thursday, up from the same number last year. Fifty homicides were reported during this time in 2020, according to citywide crime statistics.

As of January 13, robberies with guns have increased by more than 50% year-on-year, but other types of assault have declined somewhat. Auto theft decreased by more than 21% year on year, but auto theft increased by about 29% and commercial theft increased by 43%.

#Philadelphia #teens #12yearold #boy #charged #beating #death #elderly #man #carjacking

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  McConnell, Capito reject federal push to prioritize green projects for infrastructure funding

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment