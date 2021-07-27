2 Police Officers in Aurora, Colo., Charged After Violent Arrest



“What did I do, man? Mr. Vinson asks, keeping his hands up.

“Roll over on your stomach,” Agent Haubert says, then points his gun at him.

“OK brother. Don’t shoot me,” Mr. Vinson said before rolling over onto his stomach.

Officer Haubert then places the gun closer to Mr. Vinson’s head and says, “Put your hands in front of you. “

At this point, Agent Martinez grabs Mr. Vinson’s hands, trying to get him to stretch them out. Mr Vinson repeats that he is not wanted on a warrant as the two officers struggle to get his hands stretched out.

“Get on the face,” Cst Haubert yells before hitting Mr. Vinson on the head with his gun, causing him to bleed. Two large markings on the right side of Mr Vinson’s face can be seen in the pictures.

“You kill me!” Mr Vinson said, raising a now bloody hand to his face.

After about 15 seconds, Constable Haubert grabbed Mr. Vinson’s neck with his left hand and, while holding his gun in his right, said, “If you move, I’ll shoot you.”

Weeping and squealing high-pitched, Mr Vinson replies, “I can’t even run!” “

According to the affidavit, Mr. Vinson began to pass out as Constable Haubert squeezed his throat, a hold that lasted 39 seconds. An officer who arrived later, Michael Dieck, used his Taser on Mr. Vinson, the affidavit states.

Mr Vinson was taken to hospital after his arrest and received five stitches for an injury to the top of his head, according to the affidavit.