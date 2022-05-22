2 rescued after personal watercraft accident in Lower Manhattan
NEW YORK — Two folks had been rescued after a crash involving a personal watercraft in Lower Manhattan on Saturday night.
It occurred simply earlier than 7:30 p.m. close to Battery Place and Vesey Avenue.
Officers say a Jet Skier collided with somebody in the water. At that time, one particular person was rescued and transported to a close-by hospital in an unknown situation.
As CBS2’s Thalia Perez experiences, officers say each FDNY and NYPD divers had been then deployed into the Hudson River to seek for a second lacking particular person.
After about three hours, a second particular person was rescued and brought to an area hospital.
Most of the particulars stay unclear, and police say the investigation is ongoing.
