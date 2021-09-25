2 rules of Tennessee governor’s ban on school mask mandate

Two federal judges in Tennessee have struck down government Bill Lee’s executive order allowing families to opt out of the school mask mandate, ruling in separate cases Friday that local districts must protect children with disabilities. may require a face covering, while legal challenges proceed through the courts. .

It was the third time in the past two weeks that a judge suspended the governor’s order after parents of special education students sued them for violating the order that violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Mr. Lee is one of several Republican governors who have used their executive powers to prevent school districts from enforcing mask policies, playing to conservative voters who consider such rules to be parental rights and personal considered a violation of liberty.

The debate over masks in schools has become highly politicized, as tens of millions of students have returned to class across the country. Texas, Florida, Arizona and Iowa are among states where governors have tried to ban mask requirements in direct opposition to local school leaders who want them.