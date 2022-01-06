2 seriously injured in River Street shooting in Troy





TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Troy Wednesday evening.

Police received reports of shots being fired around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of River Street and Glen Avenue. A male with gunshot wounds was found in a River Street residence where police believe the shooting took place.

Albany woman arrested, loaded handgun recovered



The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police also found a second gunshot victim at a residence on 6th Avenue near Glen Avenue. The second victim was also taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are working to determine if there is a relationship between the two victims as well as a motive for the shooting.

Police: Albany man arrested after chase, loaded handgun found



Police remain on scene, so temporary road closures in the area of River Street and Glen Avenue are expected.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at (518) 270-4421 or can leave information or tips online at troypd.org.