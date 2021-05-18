2 South Carolina Deputies Fired for Role in Jamal Sutherland’s Death

Two sheriff’s deputies in South Carolina had been fired on Monday for their function in the loss of life of a Black man on whom they used pepper spray and Tasers after he was taken to jail from a psychological well being facility in January.

The actions of the deputies whereas they tried to take away the person from a jail cell — proven in graphic video footage that was launched final week by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Workplace — touched off protests and prompted calls for adjustments to how folks experiencing psychological sickness are handled whereas in custody.

The footage confirmed one of many deputies inserting a knee on the again of the person, Jamal Sutherland, and Mr. Sutherland saying, “I can’t breathe,” which drew comparisons to final yr’s killing of George Floyd whereas in police custody in Minneapolis.

Mr. Sutherland, 31, was declared lifeless quickly after the Jan. 5 encounter.

The deputies, Sgt. Lindsay Fickett and Detention Deputy Brian Houle, had been positioned on administrative go away earlier than their firing was introduced Monday on Twitter by Kristin Graziano, the Charleston County sheriff.