2 Teens Charged After Posing as COVID Surveyors and Attacking Brooklyn Homeowner – Gadget Clock

2 Teens Charged After Posing as COVID Surveyors and Attacking Brooklyn Homeowner





Two teenagers face expenses after allegedly pretending to be COVID-19 surveyors earlier than attacking a Brooklyn home-owner in late December.

Chris Dimopoulous, 19, and Ares Economopoulos, 18, have been each charged with theft and possession of stolen property for the Dec. twenty eighth incident in Coney Island. They NYPD stated one of many males knocked on the 28-year-old sufferer’s door, posing as upkeep staff conducting a survey concerning the coronavirus.

When the home-owner opened his door, two different males pressured their manner into the house and started beating up the sufferer. One of many three males then pulled out a knife, police stated, and slashed the sufferer’s palms earlier than eradicating his cellphone.

It is unclear if the boys knew the sufferer or if the rest was taken. The sufferer was taken to Maimonides Hospital the place he was handled for cuts to his palms

It was unclear if Dimopoulous or Economopoulos, each of Manhattan, had attorneys. It additionally was not clear if police had recognized the third man who was believed to be a part of the assault.

