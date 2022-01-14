2 Teens Charged With Murder in NYC Tragedy – Gadget Clock





Two youngsters are in custody on homicide fees, after a violent New Yr’s Day beating on a New York Metropolis subway platform led to the dying of a great Samaritan who tried to rescue the beating sufferer from the prepare tracks.

Police say a gaggle assaulted a 38-year-old sufferer on the B/D platform on the Fordham Highway station on Jan. 1 round 2:30 a.m.

The group, almost half a dozen in dimension, threatened the person with a knife earlier than attacking him. In the course of the course of the assault, the person fell to the tracks.

That is when a 36-year-old man, Roland Hueston of the Bronx, jumped onto the tracks in an try to avoid wasting the beating sufferer. Hueston was struck and killed by the oncoming prepare, authorities say. Police have not decided if the 2 males had been recognized to at least one one other.

The 38-year-old, who was the goal of the gang assault, was not hit by the prepare however suffered a damaged arm and brought to a close-by hospital.

The NYPD says the 2 suspects, boys ages 16 and 17, had been arrested Wednesday. They each faces homicide, theft and gang assault fees, amongst different offenses.

