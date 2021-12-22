2 terrorist attacks in an hour in Kashmir, civilian killed in Srinagar; Attack on policeman in Anantnag

A police officer and a civilian have been killed in two separate attacks by terrorists in Anantnag and Srinagar. Police is cordoning off the area and conducting a search operation.

There have been two terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir within an hour. While terrorists shot a civilian in Srinagar on Wednesday, a policeman was also attacked in Anantnag, in which he died. Police have cordoned off the area and are conducting a search operation.

A police officer and a civilian have been killed in two separate attacks by terrorists in Anantnag and Srinagar on Wednesday evening, police said. Terrorists targeted an Assistant Sub Inspector of Police in Anantnag’s Bijbehara town. He was seriously injured in this attack. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The officer has been identified as Mohammad Ashraf. Police said the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. On the other hand, terrorists shot dead a civilian in Nawakadal area of ​​Srinagar.

Regarding this attack, a police officer said- “At around 5:55 pm, terrorists shot a person named Rauf Ahmed near his house in Nawakadal area of ​​Srinagar, in which he was seriously injured. He was brought to SMHS Hospital here, where he died. The police have also cordoned off the area and are conducting a search operation.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has condemned this terrorist attack. He tweeted and said- “May Allah bless the dead, Amin. I condemn these two attacks and send my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives today.”

Let us tell you that in recent times there has been an increase in terrorist attacks. Terrorists are targeting civilians under Target Killing. Earlier, terrorists started targeting migrant people in Kashmir. In which many migrant laborers lost their lives.