2 victims robbed at gunpoint after entering car they thought was their rideshare in DC



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Police in Washington, D.C., are investigating after they accidentally entered a car for a rideshare and were snatched at gunpoint.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, two victims entered a white Dodge charger they thought the car they had ordered on a Rideshare app. Police said the driver then locked the door and pulled a gun on them, Fox 5 reported.

The driver reportedly took the victims to at least two different banks to withdraw money from an ATM.

Several people were injured after a car crash in the hotel lobby in Washington, DC

The car was able to escape from a hunting situation while in Washington, D.C. According to police, the second victim was dropped off shortly after dusk after the car entered Prince George’s County, Maryland.

No one was injured, Fox 5 reported.

MPD searches for suspects and vehicle involved in armed crime during 5/1/22 on the 600 block of Florida Avenue, NW. Have information? Call (202) 727-9099 / text 50411 Published: https://t.co/kVq7mGz4S7 pic.twitter.com/7jfQ7IdV2Q – DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) May 1, 2022

Police are still searching for the driver. Investigators have released photos of the vehicle and are encouraging anyone with information to call the police on 202-727-9099 or send a message to 50411 using their text tip line.

DC men accused of failing to convict disguised federal agents

DC Police Commander James Bottler urged residents to exercise caution when using Rideshare services, including double checking the make and model of the vehicle with one listed in the service app, checking the license plate and asking the driver for his name before entering the vehicle.

“I have family and friends who use rideshare vehicles and it is annoying to think that one of them might be the victim, but it goes back to just being aware of their surroundings and checking what you are doing before you get there. In one and again, believe in your instincts, “Bottler told Fox 5.