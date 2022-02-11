2 Washington state deputies shot while responding to neighbors’ dispute



BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Authorities say two sheriff’s deputies were shot Thursday after responding to a dispute where neighbors were shouting at each other in eastern Whatcom County.

The deputies were both taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Bellingham, Whatcom County Sheriff’s spokesperson Deb Slater told The Bellingham Herald. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

Deputies were called to the Peaceful Valley area after 4 pm They arrived and reportedly tried to speak with a man who had a shotgun. As they attempted to speak from the street with the man, Slater said both deputies were shot.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jacob Kennett tweeted shortly after 6:09 pm that “the subject has now surrendered and is in custody.”