2 women attacked, 1 nearly raped in brazen LA daylight attack near Brianna Kupfer murder scene



A suspect Homeless A man has publicly assaulted two women in broad daylight Angels And West Hollywood, almost raped one of them, according to police.

The police say, Dr. The first incident happened Tuesday in Los Angeles At about 12:30 pm . The man pushed the woman into a garage, but police said he was able to escape. The Los Angeles Police Department said the man had intent Sexual abuse of women.

Surveillance video obtained by ABC 7 shows the suspect walking around the woman with his hands on a driveway. Before the woman could be seen fleeing from the men, they disappeared from the sight of the camera.

About 20 minutes later, a similar incident unfolded in West Hollywood. The suspect allegedly pushed a woman into his apartment. She saw the man and screamed and he ran away.

Brianna Kupfer’s alleged killer is charged with murder in La Court

According to ABC 7, the attacks took place less than a mile from where Brianna Kufar was killed in January. Kupfer, 24, is accused of killing a homeless man while working inside a high-end furniture store. The accused has been arrested and charged in the case.

Police are investigating Tuesday’s incident and have made no arrests.

The Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are urging area residents to be vigilant for the man, urging people to walk in pairs and be aware of their surroundings.

The suspect is described as a transient man in his early 30s. He was wearing a black suit and a bag at the time of Tuesday’s attack.