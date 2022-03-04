2 Women Killed in Fiery Crash – Gadget Clock





Two women are dead and a 33-year-old driver is critically hurt — and facing DWI-related charges — in connection with a fiery crash on the FDR early Friday that charred the lone vehicle involved to a blackened husk, authorities say.

Police responding to a call about the crash shortly before 5 a.m. found the three adults in the flaming wreckage of the Infiniti sedan. The two women who died were both passengers in the vehicle. No details on them were immediately clear.

Authorities confirmed the driver is in custody on DWI-related charges, though he remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition with burns, cuts and pain.

Cops say it appears speed was a factor in the crash, which sent the sedan careening into a guardrail before the height of the morning rush got underway.

The driver was able to get out of the crashed sedan, but the women appear to have been trapped inside. Traffic was shut down in the area.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.