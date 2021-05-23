20 Dead As Extreme Weather Hits Mountain Marathon in China





Beijing: At the least 20 individuals had been confirmed lifeless and one was lacking after excessive climate hit a mountain marathon 100 km cross-country race in China's Gansu Province, native media experiences mentioned.

In keeping with Xinhua information company, excessive climate hit the world through the race which was held on Saturday morning at a vacationer web site in Baiyin Metropolis's Jingtai County. As of early Sunday, rescue efforts had been nonetheless underway.

A sudden change in climate resulted in hail storms, ice rain and gale winds through the race at about 1 pm on Saturday held in the Yellow River Stone Forest vacationer web site, reported China Central Tv (CCTV).

The chilly climate brought about discomfort and hypothermia amongst marathoners, ensuing in some going lacking, and the race was suspended.

Native authorities initiated an emergency response to seek for the lacking individuals. The temperature dropped through the night time because of the location’s complicated topography, making the rescue troublesome.

Up to now, 151 contributors have been confirmed to be secure, of which 5 with accidents are being handled in the hospital. As many as 172 individuals participated in the race.