20 Hilarious Botox Memes That Show What Happens When It Kicks In

Last Updated on September 10, 2021

You’ve heard the jokes before: someone receives Botox and the next day, they can’t move their face. As hilarious as that sounds, more and more individuals are open to injectables despite the risks. But why?

More than Just Wrinkle Treatment

Botox is a brand name of the drug used to treat wrinkles. Cosmetic surgeons may use other brands, such as Dysport and Xeomin. People simply refer to all wrinkle treatments as Botox because it’s the first injectable of its kind back then.

Did you know that Botox treats more than just creases on your face? Other benefits are:

Relief from too much underarm sweat (hyperhidrosis);

To alleviate uncontrollable blinking (blepharospasm);

Assist in severe shoulder and neck muscle spasms (caused by dystonia);

To help correct strabismus (cross eyes or wall eyes); and

Ease chronic migraines and overactive bladders.

Men, women, celebrities or not – lip fillers and injectables are commonplace nowadays. So if you’re thinking of getting one for a bit of confidence boost, go right ahead! Unless you tell anyone, they probably wouldn’t notice anyway.

A few celebrities who have been open about using Botox include Kylie Jenner, Simon Cowell, Kaley Cuoco, and Steven Tyler. So you’re in good hands.

Hilarious Botox Memes

Looking for some laughs before you get that lip filler? Here are several funny Botox memes.