20 Life Poems That Will Change Your Attitude about Life and Its Challenges



Life presents unique experiences to each and every one of us. These experiences have been captured in various mediums, including movies and television shows, books and newspaper publications, blog posts, and poetry.

Life poems are not only therapeutic to the poet, but also to the reader. These poems attempt to address different aspects of life, ranging from adversity and self-awareness to personal fulfillment, gratitude, etc.

But finding a suitable life poem that speaks to your situation isn’t a walk in the park, especially if you don’t know where to look. Fortunately for you, we’ve trawled the internet and other offline publications to collect the most creative and inspirational life poems that you’ll find nowhere else.

1. Life by Sarojini Naidu

Poem About: Preparing for the real life.

CHILDREN, ye have not lived, to you it seems

Life is a lovely stalactite of dreams,

Or carnival of careless joys that leap

About your hearts like billows on the deep

In flames of amber and of amethyst.

Children, ye have not lived, ye but exist

Till some resistless hour shall rise and move

Your hearts to wake and hunger after love,

And thirst with passionate longing for the things

That burn your brows with blood-red sufferings.

Till ye have battled with great grief and fears,

And borne the conflict of dream-shattering years,

Wounded with fierce desire and worn with strife,

Children, ye have not lived: for this is life.

2. Later Life by Christina Rossetti

Poem About: Life as a fantasy of dreams.

Something this foggy day, a something which

Is neither of this fog nor of today,

Has set me dreaming of the winds that play

Past certain cliffs, along one certain beach,

And turn the topmost edge of waves to spray:

Ah pleasant pebbly strand so far away,

So out of reach while quite within my reach,

As out of reach as India or Cathay!

I am sick of where I am and where I am not,

I am sick of foresight and of memory,

I am sick of all I have and all I see,

I am sick of self, and there is nothing new;

Oh weary impatient patience of my lot!

Thus with myself: how fares it, Friends, with you?

3. Faith and Courage in Life by Angie M Flores

Poem About: Taking lessons from your life’s challenges and trusting God for his tender mercies and bountiful grace.

In life there are people that will hurt us and cause us pain,

but we must learn to forgive and forget and not hold grudges.

In life there are mistakes we will make,

but we must learn from our wrongs and grow from them.

In life there are regrets we will have to live with,

but we must learn to leave the past behind and realize it is something we can’t change.

In life there are people we will loose forever and can’t have back,

but we must learn to let go and move on.

In life there are going to be obstacles that will cause interference,

but we must learn to overcome these challenges and grow stronger.

In life there are fears that will hold us back from what we want,

but we must learn to fight them with the courage from within.

God holds our lives in his hands. He holds the key to our future.

Only he knows our fate.

He sees everything and knows everything.

Everything in life really does happen for a reason: “God’s Reason”

4. Each Moment Is Precious by Pat A. Fleming

Poem About: Living in the present and savoring each moment.

Live in the moment,

Just take it all in.

Pay attention to everything,

Right there and right then.

Don’t let your mind wander

To what’s coming next.

Cherish this moment

And give it your best.

Don’t let tomorrow

Make you rush through today,

Or too many great moments

Will just go to waste.

And the person you’re with,

In that moment you share,

Give them all of your focus;

Be totally there.

Laugh till it hurts,

Let the tears drop.

Fill up each moment

With all that you’ve got.

Don’t miss the details;

The lesson is there.

Don’t get complacent;

Stay sharp and aware.

It can take but a moment

To change your life’s path.

And once it ticks by,

There is no going back.

In just 60 seconds,

You may make a new friend.

Find your true love,

Or see a life start or end.

You become who you are

In those moments you live.

And the growth’s not in taking

But in how much you give.

Life is just moments,

So precious and few.

Whether valued or squandered,

It’s all up to you!

5. Live Life by Livelovelaugh

Poem About: How to face life with practicality and sobriety, regardless of its challenges and unpredictability.

Life is crazy

And totally unpredictable…

It’s going to push you over,

Kick you while you’re down,

And hit you when you try to get back up.

Not everything can beat you.

Things are going to change you,

But you get to choose which ones you let change you.

Listen to your heart,

Follow your dreams,

And let no one tell you what you’re capable of.

Push the limits,

Bend the rules,

And enjoy every minute of it.

Laugh at everything.

Live for as long as you can.

Love all,

But trust none.

Believe in yourself,

And never lose faith in others.

Settle for nothing but only the best,

And give 110% in everything you do.

Take risks,

Live on the edge,

Yet stay safe,

And cherish every moment of it.

Life is a gift.

Appreciate all the rewards,

And jump on every opportunity.

Not everyone’s going to love you,

But who needs them anyway?

Challenge everything,

And fight for what you believe.

Back down to nothing,

But give in to the little things in life,

After all, that is what makes you.

Forget the unnecessary,

But remember everything.

Bring it with you everywhere you go.

Learn something new,

And appreciate criticism.

Hate nothing,

But dislike what you want.

Never forget where you came from,

And always remember where you are going.

Live life to its fullest,

And have a reason for everything,

Even if it’s totally insane.

Find your purpose in life,

And live it!

6. Life by Sir Walter Raleigh

Poem About: A subtle description of what life is.

What is our life? A play of passion,

Our mirth the music of division,

Our mother’s wombs the tiring-houses be,

Where we are dressed for this short comedy.

Heaven the judicious sharp spectator is,

That sits and marks still who doth act amiss.

Our graves that hide us from the setting sun

Are like drawn curtains when the play is done.

Thus march we, playing, to our latest rest,

Only we die in earnest, that’s no jest.

7. Life Is a Privilege by Ella Wheeler Wilcox

Poem About: The privilege that life is, and why we should be grateful for the mere fact that we’re alive.

Life is a privilege. Its youthful days

Shine with the radiance of continuous Mays.

To live, to breathe, to wonder and desire,

To feed with dreams the heart’s perpetual fire,

To thrill with virtuous passions, and to glow

With great ambitions – in one hour to know

The depths and heights of feeling – God! in truth,

How beautiful, how beautiful is youth!

Life is a privilege. Like some rare rose

The mysteries of the human mind unclose.

What marvels lie in the earth, and air, and sea!

What stores of knowledge wait our opening key!

What sunny roads of happiness lead out

Beyond the realms of indolence and doubt!

And what large pleasures smile upon and bless

The busy avenues of usefulness!

Life is a privilege. Thought the noontide fades

And shadows fall along the winding glades,

Though joy-blooms wither in the autumn air,

Yet the sweet scent of sympathy is there.

Pale sorrow leads us closer to our kind,

And in the serious hours of life we find

Depths in the souls of men which lend new worth

And majesty to this brief span of earth.

Life is a privilege. If some sad fate

Sends us alone to seek the exit gate,

If men forsake us and as shadows fall,

Still does the supreme privilege of all

Come in that reaching upward of the soul

To find the welcoming Presence at the goal,

And in the Knowledge that our feet have trod

Paths that led from, and must wind back, to God.

8. Changing the Past by Donna

Poem About: Letting the past go, letting the future wait, and engaging purely in the present.

The past is the past for a reason.

That is where it is supposed to stay,

But some cannot let it go.

In their heads it eats away

Until all their focus becomes

The person they used to be,

The mistakes they made in their life.

Oh, if only they could see

That you cannot change what happened,

No matter how hard you try,

No matter how much you think about it,

No matter how much you cry.

What happens in your lifetime

Happens for reasons unknown,

So you have to let the cards unfold.

Let your story be shown.

Don’t get wrapped up in the negative.

Be happy with what you have been given.

Live for today not tomorrow.

Get up, get out, and start living,

Because the past is the past for a reason.

It’s been, and now it is gone,

So stop trying to think of ways to fix it.

It’s done, it’s unchangeable; move on.

9. Desiderata by Max Ehrmann

Poem About: Being true to yourself in spite of the chaos and confusion that characterize your surroundings.

Go placidly amid the noise and haste,

and remember what peace there may be in silence.

As far as possible without surrender

be on good terms with all persons.

Speak your truth quietly and clearly;

and listen to others,

even the dull and the ignorant;

they too have their story.

Avoid loud and aggressive persons,

they are vexations to the spirit.

If you compare yourself with others,

you may become vain and bitter;

for always there will be greater and lesser persons than yourself.

Enjoy your achievements as well as your plans.

Keep interested in your own career, however humble;

it is a real possession in the changing fortunes of time.

Exercise caution in your business affairs;

for the world is full of trickery.

But let this not blind you to what virtue there is;

many persons strive for high ideals;

and everywhere life is full of heroism.

Be yourself.

Especially, do not feign affection.

Neither be cynical about love;

for in the face of all aridity and disenchantment

it is as perennial as the grass.

Take kindly the counsel of the years,

gracefully surrendering the things of youth.

Nurture strength of spirit to shield you in sudden misfortune.

But do not distress yourself with dark imaginings.

Many fears are born of fatigue and loneliness.

Beyond a wholesome discipline,

be gentle with yourself.

You are a child of the universe,

no less than the trees and the stars;

you have a right to be here.

And whether or not it is clear to you,

no doubt the universe is unfolding as it should.

Therefore be at peace with God,

whatever you conceive Him to be,

and whatever your labors and aspirations,

in the noisy confusion of life keep peace with your soul.

With all its sham, drudgery, and broken dreams,

it is still a beautiful world.

Be cheerful.

Strive to be happy.

10. Death and Life by Robert William Service

Poem About: Embracing death as an inevitable phase of life.

Twas in the grave-yard’s gruesome gloom

That May and I were mated;

We sneaked inside and on a tomb

Our love was consummated.

It’s quite all right, no doubt we’ll wed,

Our sin will go unchidden . . .

Ah! sweeter than the nuptial bed

Are ecstasies forbidden.

And as I held my sweetheart close,

And she was softly sighing,

I could not help but think of those

In peace below us lying.

Poor folks! No disrespect we meant,

And beg you’ll be forgiving;

We hopes the dead will not resent

The rapture of the living.

And when in death I, too, shall lie,

And lost to those who love me,

I wish two sweethearts roving by

Will plight their troth above me.

Oh do not think that I will grieve

To hear the vows they’re voicing,

And if their love new life conceive,

‘Tis I will be rejoicing.

11. Life is Fine by Langston Hughes

Poem About: The sanctity of life and why we should protect it with all we’ve got despite how bleak it can often get.

I went down to the river,

I set down on the bank.

I tried to think but couldn’t,

So I jumped in and sank.

I came up once and hollered!

I came up twice and cried!

If that water hadn’t a-been so cold

I might’ve sunk and died.

But it was Cold in that water! It was cold!

I took the elevator

Sixteen floors above the ground.

I thought about my baby

And thought I would jump down.

I stood there and I hollered!

I stood there and I cried!

If it hadn’t a-been so high

I might’ve jumped and died.

But it was High up there! It was high!

So since I’m still here livin’,

I guess I will live on.

I could’ve died for love–

But for livin’ I was born

Though you may hear me holler,

And you may see me cry–

I’ll be dogged, sweet baby,

If you gonna see me die.

Life is fine! Fine as wine! Life is fine!

12. A Simple Plan by Irwin Mercer

Poem About: Life’s simplicity and its fleeting nature.

Simple Sam was a simple man.

He lived each day by a simple plan.

Enjoy your life and live while you can.

Make each day count and take a stand.

Stand on the left or stand on the right,

Whichever one you think is right.

Live each day as if your last.

Life’s too short and gone too fast.

13. Never Ending Rain by Kristi Maxim

Poem About: Missing the love of your life.

You had to go and that is understood.

Things just weren’t right here for you.

The feeling you have given me

Has left me alone, standing alone.

I’m almost certain that you can see.

During your absence it has given me time

To think of ways I can escape this.

To run away from the pain.

Nothing ever seems to work

It’s almost like a never ending rain.

With you there and me here standing alone

I worry for the day to come

The day when we are further apart

You won’t be there in the coming year,

To help me through things, but you’ll be in my heart.

There is also a fear of being detached,

Of being separate for so long.

We have progressed through the years.

The times we have shared merely brightened my day

And now all I can do is shed the tears.

The hurt that I am feeling right now,

I know that you can feel it inside.

But I want you to remember that once it’s through,

You’ll always be my big brother,

Someone whom I will forever look up to.

14. Finding Hope by Pat A. Fleming

Poem About: Overcoming fear by looking at the silver lining.

I’ve always viewed life from the side lines,

Just watching it passing me by.

In the past, too afraid to just let go and live,

And lately too tired to try.

I’ve envied the people around me

So invested in living each day,

While I spent my time hiding out from the world

And searching for ways to escape.

For most of my life I truly believed

I was here to help somebody else,

But now it’s so clear it was just an excuse.

To avoid living life for myself.

It’s sad that our lives and the pain we endure

Can weaken our strength to move on,

But if we get lost in the scars of our past,

Without knowing our lives will be gone.

It’s true, people are disappointing,

They can turn in the blink of an eye,

But we can’t avoid hurting each other,

When we all want a chance at this life.

But there’s something I’ve learned through the wisdom of age,

A truth about all of our lives,

And that is no matter what path we each take,

In the end, we just want to survive.

So the time has now come to conquer my fears

And to stand up and face a new day.

Let the hurts of my past wash away with my tears

And stop letting my life slip away.

15. Just Being Me by Elsa Nora

Poem About: Being true to your life’s principles and ideals despite how that makes others feel.

The life I seek must be fast

The speed of life makes me laugh!

Death’s just around the corner for

a Queer like me!

Well so they say all of them Freaks.

Homophobia I really do detest

What I am is what I do best!

Like if you want, Answer! This ain’t no test

If you like me, “Great,” then we’re friends

If you hate me don’t make me get upset!

I’m just a Dike whom nobody Straight likes

Well forget you all, cause we love each other

my Baby and I!

You don’t have to shake my hand,

I’m not asking you to stare.

If you don’t like what you see,

then get the Hell out of here!

I am what I am, So please understand

Even if you don’t “Who really gives a damn?”

16. You Will Never See Me Fall by Joyce Alcantara

Poem About: Not giving up even in the face of adversity.

You may see me struggle,

but you won’t see me fall.

Regardless if I’m weak or not,

I’m going to stand tall.

Everyone says life is easy,

but truly living it is not.

Times get hard,

people struggle

and constantly get put on the spot.

I’m going to wear the biggest smile,

even though I want to cry.

I’m going to fight to live,

even though I’m destined to die.

And even though it’s hard

and I may struggle through it all,

you may see me struggle…

but you will NEVER see me fall.

17. Destined To Fly by Ashley Hyder

Poem About: Overcoming your life’s addictions.

I remember the day we met.

Too young to see the danger.

I didn’t know the devil you were,

That you’d fill me with so much anger.

At first you gave me comfort,

Numbed me from the pain,

But the light you gave me faded,

Brought blackness to my veins.

Your trap worked as always.

I am not the only one to fall.

So many friends forever gone now;

No one’s left to call.

Dragged me to rock bottom,

Each day a life in hell anew,

Felt there was no possibility

Of breaking this dependence on you.

Every day I woke

With only you on my mind,

Desperate for your love,

More desperate for you to die.

Through time I saw you were evil.

I watched you steal my soul.

Each time I tried to get away,

You would not let me go.

Tried to scream and cry,

Eventually accepted my fate.

Everyone had tried to warn me,

And now it was too late.

Family and friends could never understand,

Couldn’t hear my silent plea.

They did not want to see

The sick effect you had on me.

You locked me in a cell.

You made me freeze at night,

Made me deceive those I loved,

Made me live in constant fright.

Left broken, battered, and bruised,

My number of scars grew.

Both physical and mental,

While the number of wasted years flew.

Went through the motions like a zombie.

No longer did I see

Any type of future

In this world for me.

You erased any shred of hope

When everyone turned their backs.

Difficult to escape this dark hole and cope,

Impossible to defend against your attacks.

I knew no church, no God.

YOU, my ultimate power.

No way to know real love.

I was now a rotted, dead flower.

Then one day it happened.

Most amazing hope one moment brings,

And I decided then and there

That I would grow my wings.

No longer will you take from me

Like you have stolen all these years.

You will never take my life.

No longer will I cry these tears.

I will deal with the pain.

I will swallow all my pride.

I will deal with my life of rubble.

I’m prepared for this difficult ride.

If it kills me to leave you,

Then I will gladly die,

Because with you I’m only surviving,

And I have been destined to fly.

I will soar, laugh, and smile,

Will breathe my life once more.

I will go back to a time

Before you came knocking at my door.

18. Pain Ends by Katy A. Brown

Poem About: Letting go of whatever causes you pain and sadness.

Breathe in the fresh air,

Put your mind at ease.

Let down your hair,

Let it flow in the breeze.

Let your eyes wander

To all the beauty to be seen.

If those toxic thoughts you still do ponder,

Then let out a scream.

Scream until the pain is gone,

Until you no longer feel afraid.

Open your eyes to a new dawn,

Let the darkness fade.

No longer compare yourself

Or your flaws to others’ perfections.

Take the negativity off the shelf.

Focus on your direction.

Pick the sadness up off the floor,

Sweep it into the wind.

Close the door on self-hatred.

Never let it back in.

For the lies it would often tell you,

You will no longer agree.

Happiness and love are what you should hold onto.

They are whom you should give the key.

Pay no attention to the toxic thoughts,

Listen to those who adore everything you are.

Overthinking was what you once were taught,

But now those thoughts you put in a jar.

Focus on your goals,

Never lose your fight.

It’s time to open new scrolls.

Everything will be all right.

19. The True Meaning of Life by Pat A. Fleming

Poem About: What’s important in life.

The Years have passed by,

In the blink of an eye,

Moments of sadness,

And joy have flown by.

People I loved,

Have come and have gone,

But the world never stopped,

And we all carried on.

Life wasn’t easy,

And the struggles were there,

Filled with times that it mattered,

Times I just didn’t care.

I stood on my own,

And I still found my way,

Through some nights filled with tears,

And the dawn of new days.

And now with old age,

It’s become very clear,

Things I once found important,

Were not why I was here.

And how many things,

That I managed to buy,

Were never what made me,

Feel better inside.

And the worries and fears,

That plagued me each day,

In the end of it all,

Would just fade away.

But how much I reached out,

To others when needed,

Would be the true measure,

Of how I succeeded.

And how much I shared,

Of my soul and my heart,

Would ultimately be,

What set me apart.

And what’s really important,

Is my opinion of me,

And whether or not,

I’m the best I can be.

And how much more kindness,

And love I can show,

Before the Lord tells me,

It’s my time to go.

20. My Inner Life by Robert William Service

Poem About: The inner strength and conviction.

‘Tis true my garments threadbare are,

And sorry poor I seem;

But inly I am richer far

Than any poet’s dream.

For I’ve a hidden life no one

Can ever hope to see;

A sacred sanctuary none

May share with me.

Aloof I stand from out the strife,

Within my heart a song;

By virtue of my inner life

I to myself belong.

Against man-ruling I rebel,

Yet do not fear defeat,

For to my secret citadel

I may retreat.

Oh you who have an inner life

Beyond this dismal day

With wars and evil rumours rife,

Go blessedly your way.

Your refuge hold inviolate;

Unto yourself be true,

And shield serene from sordid fate

The Real You.

As you may have noticed from our collection of top 20 life poems, many of the poems attempt to illustrate the transient and fleeting nature of life and its different situations. So, it doesn’t matter what you’re going through right now; you’ll find a poem that aptly portrays your challenges and helps you go through them with courage and hope.