20 Minutes Delay My both respiratory tubes would have burst Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan always keep special pillow with him secret revealed Watch Video

Rizwan told, ‘I asked a nurse in the hospital that what is my disease. So he said that if you were delayed for another 20 minutes to reach the hospital, both your tubes would have burst. You have to stay here for now.

Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan was in the ICU till a day before he scored 67 in the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. He had a chest infection. Now she is fine. He has given information about the seriousness of his illness. Rizwan recalled the time when he was told that if you were to be 20 minutes late in coming to the hospital, both of your windpipes would burst.

Rizwan also opened the secret about always keeping a special pillow with him in a YouTube video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Rizwan said, ‘I was in silence. Didn’t know anything. I didn’t want to tell either. However, it was a strange situation at that time. When I was going to the hospital, my family was also with me in the hotel. The only thing I told them was that I am going to get an ECG done downstairs in the hotel. But then I was taken to the hospital.

He said, ‘When I reached there, my breath was completely stopped. Both the breathing tubes were closed. However, initially he didn’t tell me anything. The doctor told me that by morning you would be fine. However, the next morning I was not discharged. I asked the doctor in the afternoon, he said that by evening you will be discharged.

Rizwan told, ‘After this I asked a nurse that what is my disease. So he said that if you were delayed for another 20 minutes to reach the hospital, both your tubes would have burst. You have to stay here for now. The difficult situation was that they used to come again and again. Used to do different types of tests.

Rizwan said, ‘The only thing in my mind then was the test they used to do, so I used to say that this test is being done so that it will be fit for the match. The doctor also came and said the same thing. I still remember his alphabets.

He had said, ‘Rizwan, I want you to play the semi-finals for Pakistan. That’s what I wanted too. However, in the end he said that Rizwan, your condition is not such that you play the match. He talked about risk.

Rizwan said, ‘On this I told him that when I came to the hospital, I was fine. The match was not played at that time. So if Allah wanted to make you sick, he did it. If such a thing happens to me after the match, I won’t be hurt because I am taking this step for my country.

Rizwan said, “As far as pillows are concerned, it is mainly medicated pillows. You know the keeper always has neck issues. Because you have to sit up and down again and again. Helmet has to be worn even while fielding. Have to wear it even while batting. Due to this, the neck contracts completely and becomes tight.

Rizwan said, ‘For this reason doctors have referred me a medicated pillow. Because of this, I get a lot of comfort in sleeping at night. That’s why I keep it with me. Sometimes it shows up because I don’t want to miss her even one night. I don’t want to take even a single night’s chance, so I sometimes carry it in my hand too.’