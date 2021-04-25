20 Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli forces; Hamas launches rare rocket strike on Jerusalem-World News , Firstpost





Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh mentioned the rocket assaults would proceed till Israel stops ‘all scenes of terrorism and aggression’ in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa mosque

Jerusalem: The Hamas militant group on Monday launched a rare rocket strike on Jerusalem after a whole lot of Palestinians had been harm in clashes with Israeli police at an iconic mosque, as tensions in the holy metropolis pushed the area nearer to full-fledged conflict.

Israel responded with airstrikes throughout the Gaza Strip, the place 20 folks, together with 9 youngsters, had been killed in combating. Greater than 700 Palestinians had been harm in clashes with Israeli safety forces in Jerusalem and throughout the West Financial institution, together with almost 500 who had been handled at hospitals.

It was a protracted day of anger and lethal violence that laid naked Jerusalem’s deep divisions, whilst Israel tried to have a good time its seize of town’s jap sector and its delicate holy websites greater than half a century in the past. With dozens of rockets flying into Israel all through the night time, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with prime safety officers and warned that the combating may drag on, regardless of requires calm from the U.S., Europe and elsewhere.

“The terrorist organizations in Gaza have crossed a purple line and attacked us with missiles in the outskirts of Jerusalem,” Netanyahu mentioned. “Whoever assaults us can pay a heavy value,” he mentioned, warning that the combating may “proceed for a while.”

By late Monday, the navy had carried out dozens of airstrikes throughout Gaza, focusing on what it mentioned had been Hamas navy installations and operatives. It mentioned a Hamas tunnel, rocket launchers and no less than eight militants had been hit.

Gaza well being officers gave no additional breakdowns on the casualties. Not less than 13 of the 20 deaths in Gaza had been attributed to the airstrikes. Seven of the deaths had been members of a single household, together with three youngsters, who died in a mysterious explosion in the northern Gaza city of Beit Hanoun. It was not clear if the blast was attributable to an Israeli airstrike or errant rocket.

Shortly earlier than midnight, the Israeli military mentioned no less than 150 rockets had been fired into Israel. That included a barrage of six rockets that focused Jerusalem, some 100 kilometers (60 miles) away. It set off air raid sirens all through Jerusalem, and explosions might be heard in what was believed to be the primary time town had been focused since a 2014 conflict.

Dozens of rockets had been intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome protection system. However one landed close to a house on the outskirts of Jerusalem, inflicting gentle injury to the construction and sparking a brush hearth close by. In southern Israel, an Israeli man was flippantly wounded after a missile struck a car.

In an announcement issued early Tuesday, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh mentioned the rocket assaults would proceed till Israel stops “all scenes of terrorism and aggression in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa mosque.”

The mosque is in a hilltop compound that’s the third-holiest web site in Islam and the holiest in Judaism. Tensions on the web site, recognized to Muslims because the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews because the Temple Mount, have triggered repeated bouts of violence in the previous.

In Monday’s unrest, Israeli police fired tear fuel, stun grenades and rubber bullets in clashes with stone-throwing Palestinians on the compound.

Greater than a dozen tear fuel canisters and stun grenades landed in the mosque as police and protesters confronted off contained in the walled compound that surrounds it, mentioned an Related Press photographer on the scene. Smoke rose in entrance of the mosque and the golden-domed shrine on the location, and rocks littered the close by plaza. Inside one space of the compound, sneakers and particles lay scattered over ornate carpets.

Over 600 Palestinians had been harm in Jerusalem alone, together with greater than 400 who required care at hospitals and clinics, in keeping with the Palestinian Purple Crescent.

Palestinians and police reported renewed clashes late Monday. Israeli police additionally reported unrest in northern Israel, the place Arab protesters burned tires and threw stones and fireworks at safety forces. Police mentioned 46 folks had been arrested.

Monday’s confrontations got here after weeks of virtually nightly clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police in the Outdated Metropolis of Jerusalem, the emotional middle of their battle, in the course of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The month tends to be a time of heightened non secular sensitivities.

Most not too long ago, the tensions have been fueled by the deliberate eviction of dozens of Palestinians from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem, the place Israeli settlers have waged a prolonged authorized battle to take over properties.

Israel’s Supreme Court docket postponed a key ruling Monday in the case, citing the “circumstances.”

In Washington, State Division spokesman Ned Worth condemned “in the strongest phrases” the rocket hearth on Israel and referred to as on all sides to calm the state of affairs.

“Extra broadly, we’re deeply involved concerning the state of affairs in Israel, the West Financial institution and the Gaza Strip, together with violent confrontations in Jerusalem,” he mentioned. He mentioned the U.S. would stay “totally engaged” and praised steps by Israel to chill issues down, together with the court docket delay in the eviction case.

In an obvious try and keep away from additional confrontation, Israeli authorities modified the deliberate route of a march by hundreds of flag-waving nationalist Jews via the Muslim Quarter of the Outdated Metropolis to mark Jerusalem Day.

The annual competition is supposed to have a good time Israel’s seize of east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast conflict. However it’s broadly seen as a provocation as a result of the route goes via the center of Palestinian areas.

Israel additionally captured the West Financial institution and Gaza in 1967. It later annexed east Jerusalem and considers all the metropolis its capital. The Palestinians search all three areas for a future state, with east Jerusalem as their capital.

In the meantime, the United Nations, Egypt and Qatar, which incessantly mediate between Israel and Hamas, had been all attempting to halt the combating, a diplomatic official confirmed. He spoke on situation of anonymity as a result of he was not licensed to debate the difficulty with the media.

The tensions in Jerusalem have threatened to reverberate all through the area and are available at a vital level in Israel’s political disaster. Netanyahu did not kind a governing coalition final week, and his opponents at the moment are working to construct an alternate authorities.

Netanyahu pushed again towards the criticism Monday, saying Israel is decided to make sure the rights of worship for all, which “often requires taking a robust stand because the officers of the Israeli police, and our safety forces, are doing in the mean time. We again them in this simply battle.”