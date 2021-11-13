20 People Rescued From Flooded R.V. Park in Oregon

Twenty people were rescued from a recreational vehicle park off the Oregon coast as floodwaters flooded the area Friday, officials said.

The only bridge in and out of Nescovin Creek RV Park along Main Pacific Northwest Road, Highway 101, was flooded by record-breaking rain, said Tillamuk County Emergency Manager Gordon McCraw. .

The U.S. Coast Guard crew airlifted 12 people and three dogs from RV Park, and local agencies evacuated eight others. About 30 people decided to stay in the park, Coast Guard Said.

The rescued were all adults and did not need any medical help, According to the Coast Guard, Who deployed two helicopters and a rescue swimmer to assist the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.