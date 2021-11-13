20 People Rescued From Flooded R.V. Park in Oregon
Twenty people were rescued from a recreational vehicle park off the Oregon coast as floodwaters flooded the area Friday, officials said.
The only bridge in and out of Nescovin Creek RV Park along Main Pacific Northwest Road, Highway 101, was flooded by record-breaking rain, said Tillamuk County Emergency Manager Gordon McCraw. .
The U.S. Coast Guard crew airlifted 12 people and three dogs from RV Park, and local agencies evacuated eight others. About 30 people decided to stay in the park, Coast Guard Said.
The rescued were all adults and did not need any medical help, According to the Coast Guard, Who deployed two helicopters and a rescue swimmer to assist the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.
Those who chose to relocate were taken to a school 100 miles southwest of Portland, Ore.
An atmospheric river has been flowing through the region since Wednesday evening in most parts of Oregon and the state of Western Washington, causing “unusual” rain on Oregon’s shores, said Colby Newman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Friday.
Atmospheric rivers are celestial rivers that move water vapor out of the tropics. National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration. Steam columns move with the wind and once the steam hits the warm front to solidify, rain is formed.
Atmospheric rivers are different from conventional storms because there are no strong vertical winds to help move the rain clouds along. Instead, the winds blow parallel to the clouds, placing sandwiches on an area for hours and keeping them steady, causing flooding because they do not allow rain clouds to move quickly.
Areas between Lincoln City and Pacific City, Ore, have received five to 10 inches of rain in the last 48 hours.
The region receives about three to four inches of rain during torrential rains, Mr. Newman said. As a result, creeks and rivers in the region have begun to rise rapidly on higher shores.
“We have a very mountainous area, so the water doesn’t get wet easily,” said Mr Newman, adding that the land becomes saturated after the rains.
The National Weather Service on Sunday issued flood warnings for most of Washington and Oregon coasts, although vertical winds will shift the rain south and provide some relief to flood-prone areas, Mr Newman said.
