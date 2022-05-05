20 Republican-led states threaten legal action against DHS, urge disbanding of ‘un-American’ disinfo board



Exclusive: Republican-led states are threatening legal action against the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) new “Disinformation Governance Board,” which they consider “un-American,” and is calming Americans’ freedom of speech.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Meyers is leading the GOP attorney generals in sending a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas on Thursday urging the department to “stop taking action” to contribute to the “cooling effect” on freedom of speech.

“This is an unacceptable and absolutely worrying restriction on the right of every citizen to express his or her views, engage in political debate and disagree with the government,” the 20 attorney generals wrote in a letter obtained exclusively by Gadget Clock Digital.

Homeland Security Republicans seek information on Disorinfo board in Myorcas, demand list of social media companies

Republicans have expressed concern about the timing of the board’s formation, saying it came after the Biden administration “flagged problematic posts” on social media and worked with Big Tech companies and the private sector to remove “misinformation” from its platforms.

In addition, they say the timing is questionable due to Telusar CEO Elon Musk’s recent Twitter acquisition and commitment to ensuring freedom of speech and transparency on the platform.

“Suddenly, just as Elon Musk is preparing to acquire Twitter with the stated purpose of amending the platform’s censorship of freedom of speech, you have announced the formation of a Disinformation Governance Board. The federal government has created a new government agency to carry out that work, “said a letter to Mayerkas.

“It is difficult to interpret the contemporary events of these two events as mere coincidences. This in turn raises the question of the extent to which the Biden administration’s practice of coordinating with private-sector entities to suppress unpleasant rhetoric.”

The attorney general added that “there is no statutory authority” to support the formation of the board, making it illegal.

They took up the matter with Nina Jankovic, the board’s executive director, who they say is “often wrong but never in doubt,” pointing to her earlier suggestion that Hunter Biden’s laptop was a product of a misleading propaganda and cowardly attempt to politically support former President Trump. For 19 lab-leak theories were invented.

“Unless you go back now and immediately dissolve this Orwellan Disinformation Governance Board, the undersigned will have no choice but to consider judicial remedies to protect the rights of their citizens,” the attorney general concluded.

Republican members of the House Homeland Security Committee also wrote a letter to Mayercas on Thursday, demanding that the DHS provide preliminary information to the committee, including the body, members, schedule and recommendations of the disinformation board.

“Your recent testimony and media statement regarding the board, as well as a recent briefing for the committee’s staff, has only raised more questions and concerns,” the letter said, referring to ranking member Republican John Katko, RNY. Led by and exclusively acquired by Gadget Clock Digital.

The White House defended the DHS board, saying this week that it would act in a “neutral,” “apolitical” manner.

“It simply came to our notice then [CISA’s] Work, and it will help coordinate internal activities from the Department of Confusion that threatens the country, “Saki said Monday.” The order is not true or false, judged online or otherwise. It will work in a non-partisan and apolitical manner. It’s meant to be a combination of many ongoing tasks. “

The DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Gadget Clock Digital in a letter on Thursday.