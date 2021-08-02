20 Year Old Indian Student In China Found Dead In His Room

Beijing. An Indian student was found dead in his room in China’s Tianjin city. According to officials, the cause of death is yet to be ascertained. According to media reports, Aman Nagsen, a resident of Gaya district of Bihar, was a student of business management at Tianjin Foreign Studies University. He was found dead on July 29.

According to officials, it is being ascertained what caused the death of Aman Nagsen. Its investigation is going on. Significantly, he was one of the few Indian students who stayed in China during the corona virus epidemic. The Indian Embassy in China and its family have been informed about this. Preparations are being made to send his body home.

The Indian Embassy and his family have been informed about the information of Aman’s death. Efforts are on to take his body to India. It is worth noting that at present no passenger flight is operating between India and China.