200 crore found at Piyush Jain’s house, not BJP’s, said Nirmala Sitharaman – agencies take action on clues

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said nearly Rs 200 crore recovered from perfume baron Piyush Jain’s premises is “not BJP money”. The Finance Minister defended the timing of the raids conducted by the Income Tax Department team, saying it was based on actionable intelligence.

Talking to the media after the meeting of the GST Council, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “Law Enforcement Agency raids somewhere and kills on the basis of information. In Kanpur, the perfume trader was raided under the information of GST. Due to which so much wrong information was spread in the last 2 days, a press note was issued to explain it.

When the SP chief raised questions about the raid, the Finance Minister retaliated and said, “I want to ask those who are commenting on this, did the team go empty handed? If he had gone to the wrong person’s house, would he have got so much money in his house?” The Union Finance Minister said, “Who are you saving? Has SP chief Akhilesh Yadav been shaken by this? Are they scared?”

#WATCH , He (SP chief) should not raise doubts about the professionalism of the organization. The height of (seized) cash is proof that law enforcement agencies are working honestly… Should we wait for post-poll ‘muhurta’ or catch the thief today itself?: FM Nirmala Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/r3CyIcmw66 — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

Regarding the raids on the premises of perfume trader Piyush Jain, Nirmala Sitharaman said that the raids were conducted by GST Intelligence after the GST fraud case came to light. On questions about the timing of the raid, Nirmala Sitharaman said that if elections are coming, will the thief be caught by taking out the Muhurta.

Earlier, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had targeted the BJP over the raid. Akhilesh Yadav had said, “After the truth of the raid on Piyush Jain, the BJP itself got infamous. To save his infamy, SP MLC was raided. BJP is defaming Ittar and Kannauj. We will give back their respect to the perfume merchants and help them with their perfume dunks in the world too.”