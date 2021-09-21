2021 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: How to Preorder
Amazon has officially taken the wraps off the 11th-gen Kindle Paperwhite ahead of the company’s fall event on September 28, and pre-orders are now open directly from the retail giant. The new Kindle comes in three flavors: a standard model (with or without ads), a signature version, and one designed for kids. All versions of the 2021 Kindle Paperwhite will launch on October 27. As of now, pre-orders are only open on Amazon, but we’ll update this post with more retailers as they become available.
The new baseline Kindle Paperwhite is the 11th-gen ad-supported model, starting at $140. The price represents a $10 increase over its predecessor, however, the last-gen model has seen some major discounts in recent months. We’ll see if the higher price is justified after doing our full review, but improvements like a bigger screen, USB-C charging, longer battery life, adjustable color temperature, and attractive processor sound on paper. Removing the lock screen ads will cost you an additional $20, making the ad-free Paperwhite $160.
The pricey, stepped-up tier comes in the form of the new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. This model offers Qi wireless charging, a whopping (for e-books, mind you) 32GB of storage, and a light sensor that automatically adjusts display illumination in response to ambient light conditions, once the Kindle Oasis A facility reserved for The ad-free Signature version will run you $190.
Finally, Amazon is introducing a new Kindle Paperwhite geared for kids. The aptly titled Kindle Paperwhite Kids is similar to the base model but comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, giving your child access to a trove of kid-friendly books and audiobooks. The Kids model comes with a two-year warranty and kid-friendly cover, which is available in three different designs. The Kindle Paperwhite Kids costs $160, the same as a standard Paperwhite model without ads, and it’s not ad-supported either.
