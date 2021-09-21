2021 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: How to Preorder

Amazon has officially taken the wraps off the 11th-gen Kindle Paperwhite ahead of the company’s fall event on September 28, and pre-orders are now open directly from the retail giant. The new Kindle comes in three flavors: a standard model (with or without ads), a signature version, and one designed for kids. All versions of the 2021 Kindle Paperwhite will launch on October 27. As of now, pre-orders are only open on Amazon, but we’ll update this post with more retailers as they become available.

The new baseline Kindle Paperwhite is the 11th-gen ad-supported model, starting at $140. The price represents a $10 increase over its predecessor, however, the last-gen model has seen some major discounts in recent months. We’ll see if the higher price is justified after doing our full review, but improvements like a bigger screen, USB-C charging, longer battery life, adjustable color temperature, and attractive processor sound on paper. Removing the lock screen ads will cost you an additional $20, making the ad-free Paperwhite $160.

Kindle Paperwhite (2021, 11th generation, 8GB) Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite features a 6.8-inch, e-ink display with an adjustable color temperature for nighttime reading. It also has a faster processor, extra battery life, IPX8 waterproofing, and finally a USB-C port.

The pricey, stepped-up tier comes in the form of the new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. This model offers Qi wireless charging, a whopping (for e-books, mind you) 32GB of storage, and a light sensor that automatically adjusts display illumination in response to ambient light conditions, once the Kindle Oasis A facility reserved for The ad-free Signature version will run you $190.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32GB) The premium Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition offers the same design and performance as the new base model, but with more storage, an automatic light sensor, and Qi wireless charging. It is also available only in an ad-free configuration.

Finally, Amazon is introducing a new Kindle Paperwhite geared for kids. The aptly titled Kindle Paperwhite Kids is similar to the base model but comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, giving your child access to a trove of kid-friendly books and audiobooks. The Kids model comes with a two-year warranty and kid-friendly cover, which is available in three different designs. The Kindle Paperwhite Kids costs $160, the same as a standard Paperwhite model without ads, and it’s not ad-supported either.