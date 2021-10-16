2021-awards-chennai-super-kings-and-kkr-gets-huge-prize-money-harshal-patel-venkatesh-iyer-ruturaj-gaikwad-full-list-of-season-awardees – IPL 2021 Awards: CSK More Crores rained on KKR, know who got which award; View full list

Harshal Patel has become the Player of the Tournament of IPL 2021. Apart from this, Rituraj Gaikwad has been given the Emerging Player Award. CSK was given a check of 20 crores and runner up KKR got a check of 12.5 crores.

Harshal Patel has become the Player of the Tournament of IPL 2021. Apart from this, Rituraj Gaikwad has been given the Emerging Player Award. CSK was given a check of 20 crores and runner up KKR got a check of 12.5 crores.

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is over now. Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the final to lift the trophy for the fourth time. The winner CSK got a check of 20 crores, while the runner up KKR was given a check of 12.5 crores. Apart from this, Harshal Patel was adjudged the Player of the Tournament.

Many Indian players performed brilliantly in IPL 2021. As a result of the talent shown especially by the young players, everyone has been awarded awards as soon as this season is over. Rituraj Gaikwad was the Orange Cap winner this season while Harshal Patel won the Purple Cap.

Who got which award?

Most Valuable Player of the Season: Harshal Patel

Orange Cap: Rituraj Gaikwad, 635 runs (1 century, 4 fifties)

Purple Cap: Harshal Patel, 32 wickets

Power Player of the Season: Venkatesh Iyer

Most Sixers: KL Rahul (30)

IPL 2021 Final: Chennai Super Kings capture IPL trophy for the fourth time, beat KKR by 27 runs in the final

Game changer of the season: Harshal Patel

Super Strike of the Season: Shimron Hetmyer (Strike Rate – 168)

Catch of the season: Ravi Bishnoi (PBKS vs KKR, Ahmedabad – Sunil Narine’s catch)

Fair Play Award: Rajasthan Royals

Emerging Player: Rituraj Gaikwad

Du Plessis shines in the title match

Chennai Super Kings opener Faf du Plessis showed a great game throughout the season. He played a brilliant innings of 86 runs in the title match. However, they missed out on the Orange Cap match by 2 runs. He scored 633 runs throughout the season. He was adjudged the player of the match in the title match.

Apart from this, the South African player has also become the fifth foreign cricketer to win this award in the IPL final. Earlier, Kieron Pollard has achieved this feat in 2013, Ben Cutting 2016, Shane Watson 2018 and Trent Boult in 2020.