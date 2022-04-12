2021 deadliest year in US history due to COVID-19, drug overdoses



2021 was the deadliest year in U.S. history.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were 3.465 million deaths last year.

That number is about ,000 80,000 more than the 2020 record-setting total

The agency’s Robert Anderson, who oversees its work on death statistics, told The Associated Press that the main reason for the increase was the coronavirus – even as more and more Americans have become up-to-date with the vaccine.

Coronavirus deaths increased from 351,000 in 2020 to over 415,000 as new variants and sub-variants emerged.

However, COVID-19 was not the only killer.

Preliminary CDC data show that the untreated mortality rate for cancer has increased slightly and the mortality rate for diabetes, chronic liver disease and stroke has increased.

Although it does not yet have a 2021 overdose death toll, the CDC’s provisional data by October suggests that the United States could expect at least 105,000 overdose deaths last year – up from 93,000 in 2020.

A study released Tuesday by UCLA, Harvard Medical School and the Portland, Oregon Local Public Safety Coordinating Council found a large increase in overdose deaths among adolescents between the ages of 14 and 18.

Excessive adolescent deaths accounted for only 1% of all deaths in the United States, but the group experienced a larger relative increase than the overall population, which experts attributed. Fentanyl.

In terms of life expectancy in the United States – an estimate of how many years a child born in a given year can expect to live – the CDC has not yet reported its calculations for 2021.

In 2020, the estimate was less than a year and a half lower than in 2019, about 77 years.

Researchers believe that number will drop another five or six months in 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.