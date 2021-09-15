2021 Elections: Asaduddin Owaisi Rakesh Tikait News: Asaduddin Owaisi Rakesh Tikait News Latest Update

Owaisi, head of the All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), calls himself the Laila of Indian politics and respects other parties. According to him, she is the Laila whose name each party takes from its platform. Especially when his party is accused of being the BJP’s B team, Owaisi gives the same example. But in Baghpat on Tuesday, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait renamed Owaisi as ‘BJP K Chachajan’. It is no coincidence that UP Chief Minister’s Yogi ‘Abba Jaan’ Jumla is also under discussion. The question arises whether Tikait is the creation of ‘Chacha Jaan’ or ‘Abba Jaan’?

On September 12, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had questioned the working style of the government of former Kushinagar chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. The yogi said, ‘In the past those who were called Abba Jaan were robbing the jobs of the poor. The whole family used to go for recovery with the bag. Those who call themselves Abba Jaan used to digest rations. Rations were used in Nepal and Bangladesh. Anyone who swallows the rations of the poor today will go to jail.

Akhilesh Yadav got angry because of ‘Abba Jaan’

This statement of Yogi is being criticized by the opposition especially Akhilesh. They are accusing the BJP government of racial polarization by harassing the Muslim masses. However, the yogis first dug in ‘Abba Jaan’ when Akhilesh himself took the corona vaccine after Mulayam. On this, without mentioning Akhilesh’s name, the Yogi had said, ‘When Abba Jan completed the vaccine, he said that we would complete it too. This caused a lot of confusion among the SP members. Replying to him, the yogi said that Sapala wants the opinion of Muslims, but he is avoiding the word ‘Abba Jaan’.

The BJP leader said that polarization is an excuse in everything

Overall, the word ‘Abba Jaan’ from the BJP leader’s tongue became a symbol of the politics of polarization. Owaisi, head of AIMIM, also criticized the statement on ration digestion in Kushinagar. On the whole issue, the BJP leader said, the opposition sees polarization in everything.

Is Rakesh Tikait afraid of ‘Abba Jaan’?

But on Tuesday, Rakesh Tikait called Owaisi the BJP’s ‘uncle’. First, they are appalled by the BJP’s so-called ‘polarization’ efforts. Secondly, once again, like the rest of the opposition, he considers Owaisi a hidden ally of the BJP. According to him, Owaisi’s attack on the Yogi government is a no-nonsense wrestling match, under the pretext of fueling ethnic polarization in the state.

What a mess of the ticket equation!

Now the question arises why Rakesh Tikait is afraid of this racial polarization? Is he going to contest the election? There was talk some time ago that Rakesh Tikait was making up his mind, but when the farmers themselves started getting a bitter reaction to such a possibility, they denied it. But recently the Yogi government of UP has come under heavy attack over the MSP and other issues of sugarcane growers. He has spoken clearly in his meeting about defeating BJP in the UP Assembly elections. He appealed to the farmers not to vote for BJP.

The slogan was ‘Allahu Akbar’

He also took the initiative to expand the scope of the peasant movement and to emerge as a strong peasant leader, forgetting the bitterness created between Jats and Muslims. They chanted ‘Allahu Akbar’ and ‘Har Har Mahadev’ together in Muzaffarnagar Mahapanchayat. Referring to his father and a senior farmer leader from western UP, Mahendrasinh Tikait, he said that in his time, he used to make similar announcements.

Fear … West UP’s game could go awry

In short, Rakesh Tikait, who hails from the Jat community, intends to bring these two divisions back together in Jat and Muslim-majority western UP so that a solid vote bank is formed and where the government is in power or plays a key role. Ruling government. Talk to me on my terms.

But rhetoric like ‘Abba Jaan’ can ruin his game. In such a situation, Owaisi wants to prove Rakesh Tikait as an agent of BJP by calling him ‘Chacha Jaan’. At the same time, Muslims want to warn the masses that, instead of dividing on this issue, stay united so that the Jat and Muslim equation will remain intact. Like the Yadav leader ‘MY’ i.e. Muslim Yadav had made the equation at one time.