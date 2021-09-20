2021 Emmy winner updates: ‘Queen’s Gambit’, ‘The Crown’ and more
Streaming services have dominated the pandemic lives of many people. Will they also dominate this year’s Emmys?
The 73rd Annual Emmy Awards Show is currently taking place in Los Angeles. The ceremony is mainly in-person this year – unlike last year’s largely virtual event – with comedian Cedric the Entertainer hosting.
Netflix’s British royal drama “The Crown” and Disney’s “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian”, which is on Disney+, tied for the most number of shows, with 24 nominations each. Apple’s streaming service, Apple TV+, has a good chance of winning its first major Emmy with “Ted Lasso,” a favorite in the comedy category. It was a more traditional network – HBO – which took the lead with 130 in total nominations.
Whatever happens, we will go live together. See below for the full list of winners, which will be updated as night goes on.
Best Limited Series
“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)
best drama
“The Crown” (Netflix)
best comedy
“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
Outstanding Variety Special, Pre-recorded
“Hamilton”
Excellent Variety Special, Live
“Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020”
Best Actor, Drama
Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”
Best Actress, Drama
Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie
Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie
Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”
Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special
Michaela Coyle, “I May Destroy You”
Directing for a limited series
Scott Frank, “The Queen’s Gambit”
reality competition program
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
Best Actor, Comedy
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Best Actress, Comedy
Gene Smart, “Hacks”
Directing for a Comedy Series
Lucia Aniello, “Hacks” (“There Is No Line”)
Writing for a Comedy Series
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, “Hacks” (“There’s No Line”)
Variety Sketch Series
“Saturday Night Live”
Variety Talk Series
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
Writing for a Variety Series
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
supporting actor, drama
Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”
supporting actress, drama
Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”
Directing for a Drama Series
Jessica Hobbs, “The Crown” (“War”)
writing for a drama series
Peter Morgan, “The Crown” (“War”)
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie
Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie
Julian Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”
Supporting Actor, Comedy
Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
Supporting Actress, Comedy
Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
Directing for Variety Special
Bo Burnham, “Inside”
Directing for a Variety Series
Don Roy King, “Saturday Night Live”
Guest Actress, Comedy
Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”
Guest Actor, Comedy
Dave Chappelle, “Saturday Night Live”
guest actress, drama
Claire Foy, “The Crown”
guest actor, drama
Courtney B. Vance, “Lovecraft Country”
television movie
“Dolly Parton’s On Christmas Square” (Netflix)
#Emmy #winner #updates #Queens #Gambit #Crown
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.