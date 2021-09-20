Entertainment

2021 Emmy winner updates: ‘Queen’s Gambit’, ‘The Crown’ and more

5 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
2021 Emmy winner updates: ‘Queen’s Gambit’, ‘The Crown’ and more
Written by admin
2021 Emmy winner updates: ‘Queen’s Gambit’, ‘The Crown’ and more

2021 Emmy winner updates: ‘Queen’s Gambit’, ‘The Crown’ and more

Streaming services have dominated the pandemic lives of many people. Will they also dominate this year’s Emmys?

The 73rd Annual Emmy Awards Show is currently taking place in Los Angeles. The ceremony is mainly in-person this year – unlike last year’s largely virtual event – with comedian Cedric the Entertainer hosting.

Netflix’s British royal drama “The Crown” and Disney’s “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian”, which is on Disney+, tied for the most number of shows, with 24 nominations each. Apple’s streaming service, Apple TV+, has a good chance of winning its first major Emmy with “Ted Lasso,” a favorite in the comedy category. It was a more traditional network – HBO – which took the lead with 130 in total nominations.

Whatever happens, we will go live together. See below for the full list of winners, which will be updated as night goes on.

Best Limited Series

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

best drama

“The Crown” (Netflix)

best comedy

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Variety Special, Pre-recorded

“Hamilton”

Excellent Variety Special, Live

“Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020”

Best Actor, Drama

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Best Actress, Drama

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special

Michaela Coyle, “I May Destroy You”

Directing for a limited series

Scott Frank, “The Queen’s Gambit”

reality competition program

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

READ Also  Spotify’s Car Thing debuts as a limited release for selected US users

Best Actor, Comedy

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Best Actress, Comedy

Gene Smart, “Hacks”

Directing for a Comedy Series

Lucia Aniello, “Hacks” (“There Is No Line”)

Writing for a Comedy Series

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, “Hacks” (“There’s No Line”)

Variety Sketch Series

“Saturday Night Live”

Variety Talk Series

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Writing for a Variety Series

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

supporting actor, drama

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

supporting actress, drama

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Directing for a Drama Series

Jessica Hobbs, “The Crown” (“War”)

writing for a drama series

Peter Morgan, “The Crown” (“War”)

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Julian Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Directing for Variety Special

Bo Burnham, “Inside”

Directing for a Variety Series

Don Roy King, “Saturday Night Live”

Guest Actress, Comedy

Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”

Guest Actor, Comedy

Dave Chappelle, “Saturday Night Live”

guest actress, drama

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

guest actor, drama

Courtney B. Vance, “Lovecraft Country”

television movie

“Dolly Parton’s On Christmas Square” (Netflix)

#Emmy #winner #updates #Queens #Gambit #Crown

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment