2021 Emmy winner updates: ‘Queen’s Gambit’, ‘The Crown’ and more

Streaming services have dominated the pandemic lives of many people. Will they also dominate this year’s Emmys?

The 73rd Annual Emmy Awards Show is currently taking place in Los Angeles. The ceremony is mainly in-person this year – unlike last year’s largely virtual event – with comedian Cedric the Entertainer hosting.

Netflix’s British royal drama “The Crown” and Disney’s “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian”, which is on Disney+, tied for the most number of shows, with 24 nominations each. Apple’s streaming service, Apple TV+, has a good chance of winning its first major Emmy with “Ted Lasso,” a favorite in the comedy category. It was a more traditional network – HBO – which took the lead with 130 in total nominations.

Whatever happens, we will go live together. See below for the full list of winners, which will be updated as night goes on.