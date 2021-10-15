2021-orange-cap-won-by-ruturaj-gaikwad-harshal-patel-won-purple-cap-ms-dhoni-becomes-first-player-to-do-captaincy-in-300-t20-matches – IPL 2021 : Rituraj Gaikwad won the Orange Cap, MS Dhoni made a special record as soon as he entered the final; Harshal Patel will get purple cap

Rituraj Gaikwad won the Orange Cap after scoring 32 runs in the final match. Apart from this, MS Dhoni has become the first player to captain 300 T20 matches as soon as he comes on the field. With this Harshal Patel has captured the Purple Cap with 32 wickets.

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has made a great record as soon as he enters the final match of IPL 2021. This was Dhoni’s 300th match in T20 as captain. Apart from this, Rituraj Gaikwad (635) has won the Orange Cap, leaving KL Rahul behind. He scored 32 runs today.

Apart from this, Faf du Plessis (633), who scored 86 runs, fell two runs behind him. At the same time, let us tell you that Harshal Patel is the highest wicket-taker in this season with 32 wickets. With this, he has made Purple Cap in his name.

CSK captured the title of IPL 2021, beat KKR by 27 runs in the final

Mahendra Singh Dhoni added this special record to his name as soon as he came out for the toss against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final on Friday. He has also become the first player in the world to captain 300 matches in T20, the shortest format of cricket.

Dhoni made his T20 debut in 2006 and captained India in 2007 and IPL in 2008. In the 299 matches he captained before the IPL final, he has won 176 and lost 118 matches. Two matches ended in ties and three matches ended in no results.

India won the first T20 World Cup title in 2007 under Dhoni’s leadership. Under his captaincy, India played a total of 72 matches in T20 Internationals out of which they won 41 and lost 28. One match ended in a tie while two matches did not result. Apart from this, he led the Indian team in various practice matches.

Dhoni has captained Chennai Super Kings in 190 matches and Rising Pune Supergiant in 14 matches in IPL. Under his leadership, Chennai won 115 matches before the final and lost 73 while one match did not result. He did not play only 47 matches in his career as a captain.

Darren Sammy (208), Virat Kohli (185), Gautam Gambhir (170) and Rohit Sharma (153) are among the players who have captained the most T20 matches after Dhoni.