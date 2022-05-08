2022/2024 Watch: Cruz heading to Pennsylvania to campaign with McCormick days after Trump rally for Oz



Exclusive – Republican Sen. of Texas. Ted Cruz will team up with Dave McCormick on Thursday and Friday, one of the front-runners in Pennsylvania’s crowded, combustible, and expensive GOP Senate primary.

Texas Conservative Firebrand Cruz, who backed McCormick shortly after announcing his candidacy in January, moved to Pennsylvania for the first time with Gadget Clock Digital on Sunday.

The race to succeed GOP Sen. Pat Tumi in a key battlefield state is one of several contests across the country that could decide whether Republicans regain a Senate majority in mid-November elections.

Cruz’s two-day campaign with McCormick comes just before the May 17 primary in Pennsylvania, and less than a week after former President Donald Trump headlined a rally with McCormick’s rival Mehmet Oz for nomination in West Pennsylvania, whom Trump backed. Two weeks ago.

“My friend Mehmet Oz, he’s a great man,” Trump said Friday night, introducing himself to a cardiac surgeon, author and well-known celebrity physician who hosted the TV show until his Senate campaign began late last year. “

But Trump’s approval of Oz, whose conservative credentials have been questioned, has angered some on the right, and the identity of Oz’s former president was met with contempt at Friday night’s rally.

Both McCormick and Oz, who have been in the fire business for four months, have close ties to the former president, with former top Trump White House and presidential campaign officials both working as supporters or advisers to the candidate. And both competitors worked hard to get Trump approved.

Trump repeatedly targeted McCormick at rallies, tearing him down saying “MAGA” was not enough.

The latest poll in the race indicates that Oz McCormack, with a razor-sharp edge over him, is a former hedge fund executive, a West Point graduate, experienced and experienced and conservative in the Gulf War administration in the administration of former President George W. Bush. Political commentator Kathy Burnett.

Fifteen months away from the White House, Trump remains the most influential and popular politician in the Republican Party, as he continues to play the role of kingmaker in the party’s primary and repeatedly flirts with another president in 2024. And Trump’s recent support for JD Vance in neighboring Ohio, which was home to another jam-packed and belligerent GOP Senate primary, was instrumental in helping the former hedge fund executive and best-selling author come to the top in Buckeye State’s Tuesday primary.

Vance’s victory also reaffirmed Trump’s continued influence in the GOP, and the former president quickly spoke of his prowess. But Trump’s clout will face a tough test ahead as some other high-profile candidates backed by Trump – he has endorsed this cycle dozens of times above and below the ballot – face tough primaries.

Cruz – who was Trump’s runner-up in the 2016 Republican presidential race and who is also seriously considering another White House race in 2024 – ran in support of former Ohio Treasurer and three-time Senate candidate Josh Mandel, who ran for second place.

And in Pennsylvania, Cruz is not the only potential 2024 White House hopeful supporting McCormick.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a former Kansas congressman who served as CIA director and top U.S. diplomat during the Trump administration. Pompeo also graduated from the US Military Academy a year before McCormick. And he joined McCormick in the campaign late last month.

Hours before Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania, Pompeo – in a call organized by McCormick’s campaign – questioned Oz’s relationship with Turkey.

It’s not just cruises and pumps.

Trump and his former vice president – Mike Pence – appear to be on opposite sides of the bitter GOP conflict between Georgia’s conservative incumbent Brian Kemp and rival and former Sen. David Purdue.

Kemp, a one-time ally, gained Trump’s wrath in late 2020, after multiple recounts of votes confirmed the narrow victory of now-President Biden in Georgia’s presidential election. Trump, who unsuccessfully called on state governors and other top Republican officials to overturn the results, has now returned to Georgia twice to campaign against Kemp. Trump has been urging Purdue to challenge the governor for months, and he backed Purdue late last year, a day after the former senator began his bid.

Pence’s political party helped campaign for the camp, and last week long-time top Pence adviser Mark Short joined the camp as a senior adviser. And former two-term New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a 2016 GOP presidential candidate who has publicly stated he plans to run another White House in 2024, is also backing Kemp.

Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nicki Haley, another potential candidate in 2024, are in the opposition in a GOP congressional primary in their home state. Haley, who served as ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration, is backing Republican Nancy Mess in the Republican primary in South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, where she is backing former presidential rival Katie Arrington. Haley has been named a fundraiser for Mess and is currently starring in Congresswoman’s latest campaign ad.

And in Nebraska, term-limited Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, whom some see as a potential hopeful for the White House, has backed Jim Pillen, a member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, as his successor. Done. Allegations of sexual misconduct before the primary on Tuesday.

While Trump remains the strongest figure in the Republican Party, it does not prevent other potential candidates in 2024 from making their own choices by backing or backing rivals who support the former president.

Longtime Republican adviser Ryan Williams told Gadget Clock, “There’s no question that Trump’s approval is helpful to a Republican primary, but we find that it doesn’t always clear the field or ensure victory.”

Williams, a veteran of numerous GOP presidential campaigns, noted that “this is licensing other potential 2024 competitors to go out and support whomever they want.”

Trump and other potential 2024 presidential rivals may be hungry for things as the inter-party face-off between the two ends and the rivalry for the next White House heats up.

“People remember those who supported them in the tough fight,” Ryan noted.