2022 elections

Highlights Political agitation has intensified in Uttar Pradesh for next year’s Assembly elections

The Aam Aadmi Party, which came to power in Delhi, is vulnerable to political unrest in UP.

AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh to launch ‘Tricolor Yatra’ in Ayodhya on September 14

Lucknow

Political agitation has intensified in Uttar Pradesh ahead of next year’s Assembly elections. The Aam Aadmi Party, which came to power in Delhi, is now embroiled in political turmoil in UP. He started preparing to make Hindutva and nationalism the main weapons to compete with the BJP. She will start it from Ayodhya. In fact, AAP leader Manish Sisodia and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh will launch a ‘Tricolor Yatra’ in Ayodhya on September 14. Earlier, both the leaders will take a darshan of Lord Ram Lalla and sharpen the issue of Hindutva.

AAP state president Sabhajit Singh said that Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh would visit the temporary Ram Lalla temple at Ram Janmabhoomi before starting the ‘Tricolor Yatra’ from the tomb of Nawab Shuja-ud-Daula in Ayodhya. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already organized such trips in Lucknow, Agra and Noida in Uttar Pradesh to mark the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence.

You will announce candidates for 100 seats in 15 days

Sabhajit Singh said that BJP did not get the patent of Lord Rama. We will worship Rama Lalla because we are believers, but we do not kill innocents in the name of Lord Rama and our politics is for the kingdom of Rama in the true sense. On the plans to form an alliance with the Samajwadi Party ahead of the Assembly elections, Singh said the Aam Aadmi Party would contest all the 403 seats in the state alone and within 15 days we would announce candidates for about 100 seats.

The effect was visible on the membership

You started ‘UP Jodo Abhiyan’ from 8th July to make one crore members in UP. Party leaders say the membership drive is still ongoing and they are close to the goal of adding one crore new members. At the same time, sources claim that discussions about forming alliances with other parties in the Assembly elections were beginning to have an impact on the membership drive. To remove this confusion, your central leadership announced to field candidates for all the 403 seats.