2022 Honda CBR650R Launched in India Know Price Features and Booking Date

The new 2022 Honda CBR650R will be powered by a BS6 compliant 648.72cc, inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valve, fuel-injected engine.

2022 Honda CBR650R: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched its new bike 2022 Honda CBR650R. The ex-showroom price of this bike has been kept at Rs 9 lakh 35 thousand. The booking has started and one can book by visiting their nearest Honda Exclusive Bigwing Topline showroom. At the same time, the company has not yet clarified when the delivery of the 2022 Honda CBR650R will start. Let’s know about this bike…

Features of 2022 Honda CBR650R – The bike gets USD forks at the front and mono-shock absorbers at the rear. The new 2022 Honda CBR650R has been introduced in two color shades. Including Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic and Grand Prix Red. At the same time, this bike has an LCD display, all-LED lighting system for the instrument cluster.

Engine of 2022 Honda CBR650R – The new 2022 Honda CBR650R will be powered by a BS6 compliant 648.72cc, inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valve, fuel-injected engine.

The engine of the bike generates power of 85.8hp and peak torque of 57.5Nm. At the same time, a 6-speed manual gearbox has been given in the bike. Along with this, assist / slipper clutch has also been given.

Also read: Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise: Take home this premium designed cruiser bike by paying 15 thousand, this will be the monthly EMI

On the occasion of the launch of the bike, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President and CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “The engine of the CBR650R is powerful. Which gives sporty performance like RR machine. With the 2022 CBR650R, customers will be able to experience the thrill of riding a middleweight motorcycle.”