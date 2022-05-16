2022 Juno Awards: Charlotte Cardin the big winner, taking home 4 trophies – National



Nothing was sophisticated when it got here to displaying appreciation for Avril Lavigne at this yr’s Juno Awards.

After Canada’s greatest night time in music pivoted to a digital ceremony for the previous two years, the celebration welcomed again its dwell viewers with open arms and loads of love for Canada’s pop princess from Napanee, Ont.

Lavigne carried out a medley of her greatest hits, together with Sophisticated, Girlfriend, Sk8er Boi and I’m With You, earlier than returning at hand Shawn Mendes the TikTok fan selection award.

Even Junos host Simu Liu paid tribute to Lavigne by singing a really off-key acoustic rendition of Sophisticated to a really supportive reception from the viewers.

‘I ought to’ve began on a decrease key,” Liu wailed as the efficiency deliberately went off the rails.

It was one among many moments of showmanship from the Shang-Chi star who opened the Junos with a nod to his Marvel persona earlier than he launched into his personal model of Molson’s well-known “I Am Canadian” pledge.

“I grew up on ketchup chips, roti and Jamaican beef patties,” he informed the crowd at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage.

“By the method, it’s pronounced `bubble tea,’ not `boba’,” he jested.

Liu additionally used the bit as a possibility to get somewhat extra political, reciting: “Canada is a spot the place the authorities can also be our drug seller; and we’re into snowboarding not waterboarding; and the place a girl all the time has the proper to decide on.”

Just a few moments later, he joined TikTok star Tesher to carry out the viral dance of Jalebi Child.

Different Canadian stars bought their moments too, together with Montreal singer-songwriter Charlotte Cardin, who emerged the greatest winner of the yr with a complete of 4 trophies.

She picked up album of yr for Phoenix on the broadcast after the challenge received pop album of the yr at an trade occasion on Saturday. She was additionally named artist of the yr and earned single of the yr for Meaningless at the pre-telecast occasion.

“A yr in the past I’d’ve not believed you for one second when you informed me I’d received 4 Junos,” Cardin mentioned after the present.

Mendes additionally pocketed a particular worldwide achievement award for his world impression on music, which he accepted with a mirrored image on his stratospheric rise to success.

“Once I was youthful I used to assume … if I might write only one big hit track individuals would love me and that I’d be sufficient,” he mentioned.

“We’re taught to consider that what we obtain is the identical factor as what we’re price. However one thing that I do know to be true now’s that I used to be sufficient earlier than anyone knew my title.”

Different winners included Hamilton rock act Arkells for group of the yr, and Haviah Mighty who grew to become the first lady to obtain the rap album or EP of the yr for Inventory Change.

“This one is for ladies in hip hop,” she mentioned.

Vancouver pop singer Jessia received breakthrough artist partly on the breakout success of her single I’m Not Fairly on TikTok.

“Thanks a lot,” she mentioned as tearfully waved the Juno in the air. “That is such a dream come true.”

Deborah Cox was inducted into the Canadian Music Corridor of Fame by former Toronto Raptors participant Chris Bosh, who informed the crowd how her hit No person’s Purported to Be Right here left an enduring impression on him.

Then, he launched a video of congratulations from Cox’s contemporaries, together with John Legend, Melanie Fiona, and report government Clive Davis who first signed her.

Cox took the stage in a glossy, golden robe with a thigh-excessive slit to mirror on three many years in the music trade.

“Rising up as a Black woman in Toronto, Canada, this imaginative and prescient appeared intangible,” she mentioned as she accepted the honour.

“It wasn’t straightforward to depart my home nevertheless it was vital. In any other case, I’m unsure that I’d be standing right here this night. These rejections grew to become my redirection and solely added gasoline to my hearth.”

Even earlier than the Junos bought underway, lots of this yr’s nominees have been already speaking about the Avril Lavigne of all of it.

Toronto rock act the Seashores, who’ve repeatedly professed their obsession with Lavigne, lastly bought an opportunity to fulfill their idol once they crossed paths on the purple carpet.

“We have been all six and eight years previous (when) her first album got here out. It was monumentally essential for us to see a cool lady enjoying unimaginable rock music,” mentioned lead singer and bassist Jordan Miller, whose band received rock album of the yr on Saturday.

“For her to be a neighborhood Canadian woman, it (meant) we are able to do what she does, and she or he’s one among the the reason why we’re right here tonight.”

— With information from Sadaf Ahsan